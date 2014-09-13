Home » Racing & Sport » News » Newsflash: Telebet Newsflash: Telebet Punters please note Updated on September 13, 2014 Phumelela Telebet advise that they are still having intermittent problems with their 0861 numbers. Customers should please dial 011 634 6000 to place your bets or use www.tabonline.co.za Share this article:FacebookTwitterGoogleEmailPrint
4 comments on “Newsflash: Telebet”
Iplaced bet on S/R 5 No. 5 and S/R race 5 No 2 and as yet have received no dividend, please explain?
Please elaborate on venues Ronald
I need the contact numbers to listen to racing on the phone
I need the radio station to listen to racing on the radio
I NEED THE TELEPHONE FOR COMMENTRY FOR SHATIN TODAY