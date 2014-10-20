20 Year Anniversary

Of course, the all-important elections in April topped everything, and by comparison the launch of South Africa’s first independent racing newspaper in October was a quiet affair. Racing was different then.

No action on Sundays.Three meetings on Saturday then, from Greyville and the today long-forgotten Gosforth Park and Milnerton courses.

Andrew Bon and Neil Andrews do duty at IGN, the broadcaster of racing to the nation. The first issue of Sporting Post features race previews by Matthew Lips and Karel Miedema. Those names appear in the familiar tipping box as well, together with Adrian Coetzer.

Ratings for all runners is what sets Sporting Post apart. They are the equivalent of Merit Ratings, which won’t make their appearance in South Africa for another five years. In October 1994 the diet still consists of Maiden, Novice and Graduation Plates.

And Racefigure handicaps, disguised as A, B and C-division races – the more races you’ve won, the more weight you get to carry. The feature Victress Stakes at Milnerton has ten runners carded, competing for a stake of R38.000 (R24.000 to the winner).

Contenders are from the stables of Peter Kannemeyer, James Lightheart, Mark Watters, Chris Snaith, Mike Bass, Greg Ennion and Daryl Hodgson. Their jockeys include Freddy Macaskill, Garth Puller, Gavin Howes, Eric Chelin, and a 2.5kg claimer named Alec Forbes.

The backpage features race reviews. A youthful Piere Strydom is pictured all smiles after winning the R200.000 Gr1 Fillies & Mares Stakes at Gosforth Park with As Ever, a daughter of stallion Russian Fox who had died only a few weeks earlier.

The Milnerton meeting of the previous week features 3yo colt Counter Action, easily winning a C-division mile, and predicted to be on his way to bigger things in the Cape season about to start. There he’ll have to deal with the previous season’s champion Special Preview, who also features in the first issue of ‘SP’: on page 29, in Karel Miedema’s pedigree evaluation headed Breeder’s World. It seems kin-breeding explains his success in quite straightforward manner. Interesting stuff, those old papers!

Which is why we’ll do small features every week from now on, showing highlights from the same week twenty years ago. It’ll be great fun, but above all it should remind us how independently informative ‘SP’ has been – and will always be!