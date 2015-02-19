On Tuesday, a punter, whose identity is still unknown, won R1.9 million, after betting just R10 on the Hollywoodbets Powa Numba’s.
Hollywoodbets is now in search of the lucky winner, urging the public to check their tickets and claim this astonishing prize! Although there is a winning ticket, no one has come forward yet to claim their winnings. The ticket can be cashed in at any of their 67 branches nationwide.
Hollywoodbets Betting Operations Manager, Dermot O’Connell said: “We are thrilled that another lucky punter has struck it rich with this R1.9 million win! As the ticket has not yet been presented for payment, we urge our loyal punters to please check their tickets and contact one of our 67 Hollywoodbets branches around the country to claim your winnings. Last week a Hollywoodbets Musina punter won in excess of R800 000, another life changing win.’’
Hollywoodbets is well-known as South Africa’s premier betting brand and along with their 67 outlets, also offer betting via their website www.hollywoodbets.net and their mobile platform m.hollywoodbets.net
14 comments on “Who’s The Millionaire?”
these big p/a wins.what type
of perms are played?what percentage and what amounts are staked
Doug this was a Powa winner – lucky number – not a PA
When was the draw of this R1.9 million winner can you please give date and winning numbers please
We have asked Hollywood for the information requested
Hi I OLEBOGENG SEREI did bet only for R10.00 Powa Numba’s i didn’t get the results how do i get the results?
This is a year old Olebogeng – what results are you referring to ito the date?
m jst asking how do i do to get results after any betting or must i check the draw from TV draw after betting?that’s it
Can you please send payouts for powerplus
Plse check the Hollywoodbets site Phumzile
Hi, I would like to know how one should check the results for Greece powa numbers and where if website available
How can I place a bet even when I got account
Please clarify what kind of bet and with whom Desmond.
Thanks
Why hollywood don’t have for example powerball have. Number plus bonus so why lotto don’t have number plus bonus
Hollywood is good but I think it’s time now you start putting slot machines to bet on it online.