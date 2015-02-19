Who’s The Millionaire?

On Tuesday, a punter, whose identity is still unknown, won R1.9 million, after betting just R10 on the Hollywoodbets Powa Numba’s.

Hollywoodbets is now in search of the lucky winner, urging the public to check their tickets and claim this astonishing prize! Although there is a winning ticket, no one has come forward yet to claim their winnings. The ticket can be cashed in at any of their 67 branches nationwide.

Hollywoodbets Betting Operations Manager, Dermot O’Connell said: “We are thrilled that another lucky punter has struck it rich with this R1.9 million win! As the ticket has not yet been presented for payment, we urge our loyal punters to please check their tickets and contact one of our 67 Hollywoodbets branches around the country to claim your winnings. Last week a Hollywoodbets Musina punter won in excess of R800 000, another life changing win.’’

Hollywoodbets is well-known as South Africa’s premier betting brand and along with their 67 outlets, also offer betting via their website www.hollywoodbets.net and their mobile platform m.hollywoodbets.net