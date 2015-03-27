In a notice dated 26 March 2015, DAFF (Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries) and SAEVA (South African Equine Veterinary Association) have issued new restrictions regarding the administration of AHS vaccinations to horses in the AHS Controlled Area.
According to the notice, horses situated in the AHS Controlled Area will only be given permission to be vaccinated in the early summer when midge activity is low. The stipulated vaccination window is 1 June – 31 October, with a recommendation that the same policy is voluntarily adopted for the rest of the country. Dispensation to vaccinate outside this window period will need to be sought from the National Director of Animal Health.
The reason for this change is as a result of scientific evidence that suggests the involvement of vaccine in the Porterville outbreak of African horse sickness last year. This is a well described phenomenon with modified live virus vaccines which can be managed by restricting vaccination to the periods of lower vector activity.
Have Your Say
14 comments on “New AHS Vaccination Guidelines”
I am curious whether it is just me that is concerned about this sudden blanket ruling or have the repercussions of this ruling not sunk in. This will mean that our horses will have to take a 6 week break in the middle of our sporting season. Who was involved in this decision? Was anyone from any of the equestrian sporting communities (including racing) consulted? From when will this rule be enforced?
Dear Alex, This decision was made by the most senior Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries officials at both National and Provincial level following the recommendations of the Equine Research Centre, University of Pretoria. The latest scientific data to reconfirms the recommendation that the live attenuated virus should be used in a low midge period between June and October. This recommendation is in the package insert of the vaccine, but has been ignored for the convenience of the sports horses. The decision will not only protect horses from a potential vaccine related infection, but will also enable South Africa to get back onto the international stage with export from the control zone in the Western Cape. The change in the vaccine protocol, together with changes in the use of the AHS PCR test, new simplified protocols for movement control, and a lock-down quarantine station we hope to be exporting directly to trade partners within the next year. The most important emphasis of the new vaccine protocol however remains to protect our own horses within the country, and the recommendation for vaccinating in the June-October period is aimed at just that. The live-attenuated vaccine remains the only tool we have to protect our horses, but the use needs to be more carefully applied.
Provided OP will have vaccines available between June and October every year.. Its just a never ending rollercoaster in my opinion. Very sad indeed.
Maybe equine sport will have to adapt.
We must remember that it’s not 6 weeks it’s two periods of 3 weeks that don’t have to follow in consecutive weeks and it’s not no work it’s light work for most of that time.
AHS must be given priority.
Just a technical question – does the 1st injection need to be before 31 October or can the AHS1 before 31 October and AHS2 3-6 weeks later?
Hi Adriaan,
Both injections need to be done by the 31 October cut off.
Hi I realize this is probably a bit late but my horse was last done on 05/02/2015. I was under the impression that a grace period was given to horses that was done during 2015 but not during the June-Oct period meaning that my horse will only then be due June 2016. Is this correct?
Mark
Hi Mark, I’m assuming you are in the Western Cape? If so, you are quite correct and your horse will be due for its next AHS vac in the coming June – October window.
Ok great. I will be traveling from George to Noordhoek.
Thanks for your response.
Mark
Hullo I would like to know whether it has been scientifically proven that the live vaccine caused the strange outbreak in Western Cape? Or is it just presumed to be the case because it was such a ‘light’ strain which did not even kill unvaccinated horses? I see you do say above there was ‘evidence’ to ‘suggest’ but does that mean prove? Hope to see a response, thank you.
Hi Kathy,
We have asked the State Vet for clarification & will get back to you shortly.
Hi Kathy,
Please see the attached paper from the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal which shows that the vaccine was actually responsible for the 2004, 2011 and 2014 outbreaks.
http://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/22/12/16-0718_article
I am not all that educated when it comes to AHS rules and regulations and seek some advice. If a horse was vaccinated but it was NOT during the window of June – October, what would happen then? Would he still be granted permission after the 40 days to be moved into the free zone?
TIA
Leana, AHS movement restrictions have been implemented as of 1 February, so assuming your horse is currently in the infected zone, it will need to complete a 14 day quarantine period before entering the Controlled Area. The best advice is to contact Danielle Pienaar on 082 936 3604 or by email on move@myhorse.org.za or seek advice from your nearest state vet. Good luck with your move!