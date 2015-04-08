New CEO for Tellytrack

In a press release dated Wednesday, 8 April 2015, Tellytrack announced the appointment of Rob Scott as its new CEO.

Since the departure of Ken Rutherford this role has been filled on a temporary basis by Phumelela’s International Executive Director, John Stuart. In the new structure Scott will report into Stuart, but will be directly responsible for the day to day operations on the horse racing television channel as well as implementing strategies for the future growth of it.

Scott, who is a board member of the Racing Association and long-time owner in the stable of his brother Colin Scott, also comes with considerable commercial experience and his profile is seen as the ideal fit for Tellytrack.

In making the announcement, Phumelela’s CEO Rian du Plessis said, “It was always the intention to employ a full time CEO of Tellytrack and we are delighted to have someone like Rob come on board for this challenging position. His role will be to continue to develop the Tellytrack team to a level where its performance is at least equal to the best global horse racing channels”.

Scott said, “I am looking forward to joining the Tellytrack team. The channel is the window to horse racing and serves a host of customers with varying needs and expectations. We will need to build a strategy that is not only commercially viable but also services our diverse customer base. This will require a team effort and some innovative thinking on our part. A lot of ground work has been put in place under the guidance of John and I look forward to building on this foundation.”

Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein was excited about Rob’s appointment, highlighting his significant commercial and horse racing experience.