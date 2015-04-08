In a press release dated Wednesday, 8 April 2015, Tellytrack announced the appointment of Rob Scott as its new CEO.
Since the departure of Ken Rutherford this role has been filled on a temporary basis by Phumelela’s International Executive Director, John Stuart. In the new structure Scott will report into Stuart, but will be directly responsible for the day to day operations on the horse racing television channel as well as implementing strategies for the future growth of it.
Scott, who is a board member of the Racing Association and long-time owner in the stable of his brother Colin Scott, also comes with considerable commercial experience and his profile is seen as the ideal fit for Tellytrack.
In making the announcement, Phumelela’s CEO Rian du Plessis said, “It was always the intention to employ a full time CEO of Tellytrack and we are delighted to have someone like Rob come on board for this challenging position. His role will be to continue to develop the Tellytrack team to a level where its performance is at least equal to the best global horse racing channels”.
Scott said, “I am looking forward to joining the Tellytrack team. The channel is the window to horse racing and serves a host of customers with varying needs and expectations. We will need to build a strategy that is not only commercially viable but also services our diverse customer base. This will require a team effort and some innovative thinking on our part. A lot of ground work has been put in place under the guidance of John and I look forward to building on this foundation.”
Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein was excited about Rob’s appointment, highlighting his significant commercial and horse racing experience.
Have Your Say
13 comments on “New CEO for Tellytrack”
1st job should be to open streaming so us punters can follower the racing while on the road
Very good appointment. At last a racing man who brings with him corporate experience that will stand him in good stead should he be allowed to make the changes he sees fit. I am sure that Larry will miss his expertise at the RA as him continuing there would be a clear case of conflicted interests in the ongoing crusade to put owners interests before those of the operator. Oh its 8 April not 1 April.
Tellytrack must concentrate on hiring presenters that stop talking sh%* on race days.
Edited
Rob Scott for president….A hearty congratulations my friend.
I hope he can clean up the TellyTrack tv screen. It is so cluttered and is a complete mess. The announcer is killing the shoe with incessant data that should be screened data. Takes up more than 3/4 of the screen, crazy.
Hi Rob,
Live Streaming, is a JOKE. You have been advertising about this product on TELLYTRACK.
I have registered as a user, but cannot make a payment via Credit Card, Message comes up as Subcription expired, but have not being able to view a single race.
I have call the Help line serveral times, no one can assist becos there is no Support at office. For a huge product like this, I find it unprofessional and poor standards from TELLYTRACK. All I need to know is whether this product is functional or not so I don’t have to waste my time. Regards Selvan Pillay , I have also email support and Ewald.
Thanks Selvan – have emailed Rob for an answer
The bad service continues, cannot get a hold of the people after trying several times. The service is painful, you call the number and the message is we are not available, our office hours are 9-5 or something and i tried at 11:16am. This guy Rob has not made much of a difference from what I can see, tried to connect to streaming now, page cannot be loaded….the IT team is useless and not sure when they are going to see this. Also I pay for the service, and wanted to take out a year membership, but not sure they will be around…considering their poor service and lack of expertise in the IT space.
Kevin, Do not feel alone. Judging by the fact that live stream via Tabonline is an absolute joke,I emailed Tellytrack asking what speed I need in order to live stream. two weeks later I have yet to receive a reply. Steven, from this publication, answered all my queries, in effect, doing someone at Telly track’s job for them.
I am still reluctant to subscribe until there is proof that it works on Tabonline, which Rob, because of your shortcomings, should be up to date instead of delayed in any event.
In any normal world people would be looking for jobs, but this guy literally shows the proverbial finger to the punter and still keeps his job
Im all for diversification, but when i want to watch racing and click on tellytrack.com i dont want fencing installations….. and before Rob gets his knickers in a knot, I have tried to raise this with Tellytrack and was tired of being ignored, I am paying afterall
EHR have a heart let the boys try make money somewhere.
Rob Scott did give me a phone call. Credit to him for that. Steve a while ago you said he is a good choice for the job. I agree with that, but i am still worried whether the big kahunas will let him do the job properly.
Racing people who were successful in business and are prepared to direct this industry are few, but Dear God please let them do their jobs.
if you consistently receive the full package the service is amazing, I travel a lot and when sitting in Airport lounges the racing channel makes delayed flights bearable. When a flight is delayed and there is no Tellytrack, i just get cranky!