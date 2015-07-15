What’s The Rush?

Next month will be a year since Racing It’s A Rush was launched to much fanfare as an intended single unified brand that would represent the sport of horseracing for the first time in its history.
While the promotion of the sport of kings is an acknowledged hot dog of a job on any given Saturday, there really has been little evidence of any follow through or goals scored from where we are standing.
The concept has at best achieved a big E – for embarrassment.
The initiative boasted the aim of ‘bringing horseracing back to the forefront of the lifestyle entertainment industry in South Africa’.
But today, just a month or so short of what could have been joyous birthday celebrations and pats-on-the-back for a job well done, the dream appears to lie in tatters as another costly, poorly conceived marketing exercise gone horribly wrong.
As a start – and an end – It is just simply not good enough that the basics are not managed – like a website ‘under construction’ for ages.
And where is the tangible value on any front?
This adds impetus to the cynical, but rather realistic, school of opinion held by many of us involved in the game on a daily basis – that a ‘Fail’, in big red letters, is the only action expected in the next while.
That is unless one believes that isolated tweets, random Facebook posts, logos adorning on-course flags and signboards, and handlers wearing jaded looking ‘Racing- It’s A Rush’ t-shirts represents the ‘reinstilling of confidence and excitement in our existing fan base’ – and that’s in their words, not ours.
The resignation earlier this month of National Marketing Manager of Racing It’s A Rush, Michael Varney, could well prove to be the final death knell of an ungainly creature that nobody wants – even though we have heard talk of a ‘handover’.
Going back to the official launch, Varney said:
“Part of the beauty of horseracing is the multitude of different interests and parties involved. In order to re-establish ourselves as an enduring and sustainable brand, all of the major players have joined together to launch a campaign aimed at elevating this incredible sport, promoting its core values and messages to all South Africans in our aim to redefine racing as the destination of business, sport, lifestyle and entertainment.”
He is also the man that told the Sporting Post on 26 February 2015 that the new website was being worked on and ‘should be rectified today or tomorrow’.
But maybe we should have seen the writing on the wall as early as December last year when we addressed questions from a reader to him and the Racing It’s A Rush ambassador, Maps Maponyane. Who?
A profile on Maponyane in November 2014 generated a reader’s letter, and despite repeated requests, an official response was received saying that ‘a decision has been taken not to engage further’.
So who works for who? Have a look at the reader’s letter here – was it really that difficult to answer? Or was it just a pain in the rear?
For a charismatic media personality and ‘fashionista’, Maps Maponyane, who is said to ‘epitomise one of the new audiences horseracing in South Africa is setting out to attract’, is a decidedly scarce man. We have seen a helluva lot more of Alistair Cohen and Cecil Mthembu – and frankly enjoy them a lot more too.
To put it mildly, Maps has proven rather shy and unfriendly – considering he is being paid to do a job of work.
One wonders when last he simply attended a race meeting? One would think we would know about it when he graced a racecourse.
Varney’s eloquent and idealistic (certainly in this tough environment) marketing-speak at the glitzy launch may sadly also come back to haunt the project:
“We want to discover, engage and attract a loyal following of new fans, sponsors and media to our sport…”
Really? But they can’t even engage with a loyal patron of thirty year’s standing – who was asking what many of us were thinking. And, dare we say it again, maintain a website!
The Racing It’s A Rush tombstone could read:
In August 2014 they cleared the plot – a year later the plot’s still there – it’s just overgrown with Port Jackson and weeds – and a fire hazard at best.
Maybe it’s best that they switch off the life support now.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
21 comments on “What’s The Rush?”
Shaeen Shaw represents Its a RUSH .He attracted me to the sport get him involved SUNSHINE.
Hi All. In Pietermaritzburg Race Course we have a unique tool of having a Casino but we do not utilisate this ? It would be interesting to see what is the tote turnover when there is racing in Pmb . Maybe we need to do Night Racing on Friday nights during the mid month and month end at Scottsville race course .Regards Mervin
great read. they never learn. shaheen is also becoming a marketing fundi as far as bettingworld is concerned. hit them hard yeah right try and take a yankee overseas with betting world you can only win 25k for the combinations. they mickey mouse. however first call and tellytrack advertise them as the biggest. all depts of racing need a purge otherwise the game will keep declining.
wonder what it cost in total this whole its a rush campaign including salaries and of course expense accounts. i dont know mr vaney from a bar of soap but when i saw him on winning ways i wrote to james and stated mr vaney was not the right man for the post. however it looks like a buddy buddy system works in jhb
The costs would make for interesting reading Barnes
Sad but true. Racing unfortunately still takes itself for granted.
They are failing to compete with the big bookmakers eg the place bet when 14 or more carded runners. They have seen fit to make the pick 6 harder to win.They havw not incorporated the 4th place into the PA.Its also time to incorporate the 4th place into the swinger bet in bigger fieldsm
Surely its better to have more winners . This will ensure sustainable bettimg for punters..
If a lottery is needed then there is the casino and.lotto etc
Horseracing betting need not be a lottery.
An initiative like this has its merits, but again as my mother used to tell me….its not what you say but how you say it that matters…and in this case certainly how you do it.
Maps may or may not have been the right ambassador. Personally I think he missed an opportunity. As for Mr. Varney, we don’t know what the constraints of his job were. I don’t know him but he spoke the talk, the jargon flowed and the text book content gained voice. The delivery…..moving on. As I said, perhaps we don’t have the full story.
One thing is for sure, this initiative has achieved less then a Kimberley MR10 maiden….who may (the latter) have actually shown some intention at some stage.
Can it be rescued? Possibly
Do we care?
Does anyone care?
As someone who has been successfully involved in marketing for many years I find it very amusing that this once great industry has not changed its approach in decades.
The focus of the effort is totally misdirected as the sport should be marketed as a year round activity, not an occasional attraction.
Concentrate the effort on long term capacity building amongst a new generation of players. For this new products should be introduced as well as measurable targets and specific longer term numerical objectives. The whole project should be driven by customer numbers, not only turnover as this tends to mask the true state of affairs.
Getting serious about measurable outcomes will ensure that the right behaviour is driven and will return racing to a profitable existence alongside the well performing diversified activities which gets all the attention at present.
Get a passionate group together who loves racing and who wants to be involved in it’s future success, not people who have to be there but with clear resentment in their attitude towards the sport.
I have been very involved in racing as an owner, and I run a marketing company that has been successfull for 25 years. I honestly believe that promoting racing needs to be done by direct marketing getting to the different stakeholders at their level with targeted campaigns. Above the line branding simply will not work in such a diverse environment.
Manny…you are spot on!!! Above the line for such a niche sport, yes niche…is just that…above the line. Contrary to many’s beliefs, the illusion of a July or a Met, or even a national television channel is nothing more then an illusion. The numbers are very small and will never grow to the levels of a mainstream sport.
Varney didn’t have a Twitter account
People above him have no clue what that is or how it works
When top marketing guru Barry Tuck met with Clyde, that’s where it ended.
Marketing to the future means using their media and technology and if you have no clue what that is or how it operates, you’ve brought a 1966 Massey Ferguson tractor to a Formula 1
Non starter from day one and I called it then
Love reading the comments and as always some interesting one’s. Paulo, have you ever thought of racing becoming an actual player sport rather than wasted efforts on trying to sell it as a spectator sport?
The reality is that it could move from niche to mainstream with the introduction of the right product offering.
Might just see this happening in the not too distant future.
Imo no amount of marketing will save racing, because racing was murdered by the casinos and not lack of marketing. The casinos take approx 90% of the gambling rand. racing somehow has to take on the casinos head on. Racing should try and lure back gamblers from roulette, black jack and slot machines and give them or alt-east try to show them a better product.
@Bwanachris….Indeed….unless social media…and by that I don’t mean “have an account” is embraced and managed, little or no headway will be made with the masses, the Y’s or the adaptors.
@ Leon…Indeed. Excellent idea. Not sure you would go to “mainstream” as such but certainly expand the “niche” considerably. The world is changing and the old guard needs to embrace the change or kiss the model goodbye. Gone are the days of baffling people with jargon, real time, specious technology and trend adaptation is necessary and it isn’t going to be achieved merely by throwing money at fancy people and websites.
@Kenny…I don’t actually agree with you there entirely. I agree racing has been murdered, but no by casino’s. In fact I think the “murder” was more like an “indolent suicide”. The lack of customer service, need satisfaction, natural evolution of consumers needs and the convenient milking of the proverbial cow, has led to the current demise of racing. The casino’s didn’t invent loyalty, “pain-threshholds”, transparency, customer centric facilities and mixed provision of entertainment – they simply evolved with the customers. racing didn’t.
Racing operators have been blaming casino’s for far too long. Fact is, its just deflection of their inefficiencies in dealing with customers and their evolving needs. When restaurants open, they open next to each other. Competitions stimulates quality and service – in the end, profits.
Racing needs to stop blaming and clean up house, with a well placed strategy that is current and relevant.
It suddenly dawned upon me that my love for horseracing was dying a slow death. It was not the sport of horseracing that caused me to make this realisation, rather it was the business of horseracing and those who run it.
Gambling requires absolute integrity. In horseracing, there is a need and requirement to have an independent horseracing authority which maintains the integrity of horseracing. Every other form of gambling has such integrity assured by the checks and balances that have been put in place. Makes you think!!
Marketing is irrelevant if you cannot achieve the basics.
What is wrong with horse racing in SA. I love spending a Sat afternoon in front of the telly and watch the races, following the PA bet. What a rush. Can someone please enlighten us with facts.
Great idea that was not fully embraced by the racing community
Nothing wrong with the question Blue Peter, but it would be nicer if we had a couple of 100 000, preferably a few million, feeling the same way and sharing your involvement on a Saturday afternoon and preferably a few more.
The sport is as exciting now as it was a 100 years ago, that has never changed, but we need a better delivery mechanism to reveal this reality to the uninitiated. A program to encourage new interest and a measurable conversion platform is required to turn occasional players into customers.
Bob*, we need new programs that will be embraced by the non-racing community and to sort out issues that affects service to the current racing community.
my view when the old style BOOKIE who gave you the odds,or you could barter with had a lot to do with the decline.my local tote has no character,its take your bet and get out of the way,no banter,no smile ,the people behind the counter have never had a bet in there lives,the are useless as a sales product to the company they are employed by,no upsale in there makeup.
Like a number of others who have commented, I am in the marketing and communications industry and I share many of the sentiments expressed. As a race horse owner, occasional punter and – first and foremost – a horse racing lover who is in my industry I am appalled by the shoddy marketing job being done by it’s stakeholders.
Racing is, in my opinion, first and foremost an incredibly entertaining and exciting sport. That betting has traditionally been part and parcel of this sport is almost beside the point. Football, cricket, rugby, golf, etc. all existed as sports that captured the imagination of fans for decades before betting was allowed to be conducted on them.
Yet since betting has existed for other sports, they haven’t been changed to any great extent because of it. They grow in popularity because they are exciting and competitive and entertaining. Horse racing in SA has superstars. We compete (albeit on an uneven playing field) internationally with great success.
We have tracks and facilities that are fit for purpose, comfortable (for the most part), world-class trainers and jockeys, a reasonable amount of meeting information available, and a dedicated DStv channel. The cornerstones are there. But it appears that the industry is a victim of a lack of unity and purpose because there are so many stakeholders and different agendas.
Racing should take a leaf out of the book of other professional sporting codes in order to progress. A single body, affiliated to SASCOC (or whichever National body it falls under) should be solely responsible for the sport, like SARU or SAFA is. Is Racing South Africa this body? Or BSA? The RA? I am involved on a few levels within the industry and even I am massively confused. (Wasn’t there even an embarrassing situation a few years ago relating to National colours for our jockeys competing against the international stars, because racing didn’t have it’s house in order?)
Regional bodies should be the local administration arms responsible for their own individual contributions to the overall industry, (like cricket, football and rugby franchises) as well as contributing to the greater good of the National body. Marketing and promotion of the overall industry should fall under the National body’s remit, while specific regional event (race meeting) promotion should fall under the control of the regional racing centres.
Brands are what people buy into (like the Currie Cup, the Barclays Premier League, etc.) and we have to do a better job in branding the sport, it’s events (not just the July, the Summer Cup, the Queen’s Plate and the Met), it’s personalities (trainers, jockeys, commentators) and it’s main stars – the horses. Without even trying, names like Pocket Power and Louis the King became famous far beyond the small horse racing fraternity, and this illustrates for me the massive potential the sport has to capture the imagination of a much wider audience. If Pocket Power could achieve the recognition he did by accident, imagine how SA’s imagination could be captured by the many magnificent specimens we have running in SA today.
Betting should be an ancillary component of the sport, not the driver. And the myriad organizations, bodies, committees, individuals and entities who all currently squabble over an increasingly stale pie should be ashamed that they have allowed this great sport to get to the position it’s in today.
A glance at a single day’s racing’s list of owners reads like a who’s who of South African commerce and industry, and I don’t believe any of them would allow their companies to be run the way racing currently is. Imagine if it was, though?
To say that the sport of horse racing is being killed because of casinos is disingenuous. If casinos and other things out of the industry’s control are going to be blamed, rather than looking inwardly at the things racing CAN control, then racing will continue to be doomed.
In much the same way as international transport has been changed forever by the introduction of Uber, those transport and taxi companies who choose to sit back or complain to government or hark back to when they could sit back and rake in Joe Public’s hard-earned cash in exorbitant amounts, will die a quick and ugly death. To those who embrace the fact that disruptive technologies and game changers are part and parcel of modern life will come the spoils.
it’s time for horse racing in South Africa to wake up and realise the environment has changed, and that they need to change with it.
It has seemed to me that the marketing efforts are all about getting the next generation to be horse racing supporters. The Met, July and cape season in general has certainly exposed a whole new potential fan base to the game. The majority of these people have attended a hugely glittering social event and have not been captured by the one important ingredient that makes a lifetime fan. That is a love of the horse with every muscle in its body straining to be first past the post. It is,in my opinion impossible to coerce people to love racing, rugby, cricket or any other sport for that matter through any form of marketing. One can only expose them and hope that the bug bites. As for the constant prophets of doom there will always be owners,trainers,jockeys and horses to buy and this wonderful sport will live on.
There you have it Martin le Roux – you can take a horse to water or…………….
There is very little to compare with watching a really great horse run, or several really great horses run against each other. When a really good horse/ horses
are running the people will come to the track. The mesmerising power and beauty of them as they walk past you in the parade ring…….the thrill as a real champion comes out. The plain ones that come alive as they turn on to the track and catch the eye with their flowing stride. When a horse wins and a grown man can hardly
answer because he is overcome with emotion. This cannot be ‘marketed ‘, the social experience can, the being seen, the fashion, food, the giveaways, the entertainment, but not the passion for the great animal that drives this whole magnificent ‘Sport of Kings’. You will, from time to time, read of someone who goes to the Races and is won over, but it willl be about the glory of the horse they have witnessed ‘in the flesh’! Write an article here and ask folk which is the ‘greatest horse ever’ and be amazed at the responses that will inundate the Editor! Sea Cottage, Colorado King, Wolf Power, Horse Chestnut, Ipi Tombe, Igugu,
Pocket Power, National Currency, just to name a few at random. The need
to generate customers to wager is understood, but must never be confused with
the ‘marketing’ of the Sport of Kings! ” Racing – it’s a Rush” always sounds just
a little bit questionable to me.