Zaki Quits

Leading trainer Dominic Zaki has shocked the industry by announcing his intention to relinquish his licence. Zaki had his second highest ever seasonal stakes earnings last season.

A father of three young daughters, Zaki relocated to the Vaal training centre about four years ago and he has been particularly admired as a conditioner of Group winning sprinters. He has guided the two classy speedsters Arabian Beat and Little Genie to numerous successes in recent times.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed that Zaki would be pursuing private business interests.

He told David Thiselton on www.goldcircle.co.za that:

“It is a very tough industry, a very expensive industry and it is hard to make money. I had 95 odd horses, a great string and great owners, but even then the business was just not financially viable and I lost my passion for it. I would like to thank my clients who stuck with me throughout. I am going to miss the game, but was forced into the decision. We will see what happens in time to come.”

He named the sprint-miler National Spirit as his “best memory” in racing. This National Emblem gelding, bred by KZN Midlands couple, Dr Alan and Robyn Bechard, won the Gr 2 Golden Horseshoe (now a Gr 1) as a two-year-old, then won the Gr 2 Dingaans, the Gr 2 Gauteng Guineas, the Gr 2 Drill Hall Stakes, the Gr 1 Gold Challenge and the Gr 2 Emerald Cup on sand. He was a much loved by the public due to his courage, as a front runner who refused to be overtaken, and he was named KZN Breeders Horse Of The Year in 2006.

In 2008 Zaki won the Gr 1 R3,5 million GommaGomma Challenge over 2000m, which was at that stage the richest race ever run in South Africa, with the three-year-old Model Man gelding Eddington.

His best position on the national log has been 6th, achieved in both the 2004/2005 and 2006/2007 seasons from his own private training centre, and in the latter of those seasons he had his highest seasonal earnings of R7,213,175. He began pressing this yard record last season shortly after relocating to the Vaal and had earnings of R6,259,275, which is one of the reasons the news of his departure from the game came as such a shock as he seemed set to break into the top echelon again.