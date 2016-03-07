Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Tellytrack has been tasked by its owning partners to deliver world class horseracing coverage to Totes, Bookmakers and directly to the racing enthusiast and punter.
In achieving this, the Tellytrack.com website was recently launched as part of a restructure of our web based products.
At a cost of just R69.95 per month, the site delivers a high quality product which includes live streaming of all South African racing through a fully edited and produced channel, as well as on-demand access to race replays of any South African race run in the past two years.
Additionally, fans of international racing that are based in South Africa, can currently watch a live feed of the GBI channel, covering all our racing from the United Kingdom, with pictures from additional jurisdictions around the globe to follow.
Looking forward, we are constantly trying to improve this offering and, by 18 March 2016, will have included access to replays of our magazine programming, including First Call and Under Starters Orders, to the current service, allowing easy access to all the trainer and tipster feedback, whenever suits you, the viewer.
Tellytrack are also in the process of developing a fantastic archive section to include past feature events, History of the Turf, racing personalities and inserts on some of our equine heroes, as well as stallion profiles, which will all be added to the service in due course.
When comparing the costs of buying printed media, we find the monthly costs of this service to deliver great value when you consider the following:
Computaforms @ R30 each (or R1,200 per month when there are forty meetings)
Winning Form @ R20 each (or R 800 per month when there are forty meetings)
Citizen @ R 6 each (or R 180 per month in a thirty day month)
The costs of having instant access to video replays and live pictures equates to just 2.3 Computaforms, 3.5 Winning Forms or 12 copies of the Citizen; and becomes a must for all regular punters.
In addition, Tellytrack has reached an agreement with two bookmaker operations, namely World Sports Betting and SportingBet, for the supply to their customers of a live stream of local horse racing, via a clean feed stream, available exclusively to their account holders.
Going forward, a stream of local racing will be available as “near live” through all of Tabonline, TabGold, Betting World and Interbet but this will be subject to a five minute delay from the actual live pictures.
The great news for members of the Racing Association is that they will be able to receive free access to the www.tellytrack.com website, paid for by the Racing Association.
In order to gain access to the site, please contact Penny at the RA on 087 985 0012, and you will be given a voucher code from them allowing you access to this service.
13 comments on “Live Streaming – All You Need To Know”
When one considers the time and money the daily punter puts in,the least that he can get is free access to watching the race.Many such punters are office bound and sneak in a quick peak every now and then.Not everybody is an RA member nor a member of your selected bookies.These clients are normally Saftote or Telebet customers.The new and future developments such as replays etc is not designed for the masses of punters.Trainers,jockeys and feature race punters would appreciate it,but another R70 a month for the man in the street to the racing game,cannot be welcomed
Phillip, the punter who wants to check into racing now and then can use the delayed feed? Does it really matter if you have had a bet and you watch the race 5 mins later because you are at work and not in the leisure of your own home?
I think Tellytrack are making good strides to improve their offering so that it is not stale. They are introducing platforms that will allow them to grow.
Well done to Rob and his team. Keep it up
You are quite right Phillip. The ordinary man in the street would rather spend R70 on a P.A. I think they are making racing an elitist sport and not keeping it attractive for the punters. I am a pensioner and if my son did not kindly offer to pay for the streaming service I would not race anymore. I cant travel to the racecourses and dont want to sit in the local tote to watch races!Out of interest – what would the figures look like without all of us small punters nationwide paying for and playing the P.A, P6. JP and all the other bets.
Well said Sue.Over the years I have seen the big punters come and go,yet the small time pensioner,using his newspaper,keeps hanging in,despite a lack of respect or acknowledgement.I don’t see us having to pay a fee in the casino to see where the ball lands.And Chris,Rob and his team should be looking at new ideas,but not at the expense of the racing punter.Maybe they should look at salaries and cut back on excessive travel,instead of hoping 500 punters pay R70 a month.That is where I would start in my business.
Why no more live racing from Hong Kong? Also why dont Pensioners get a discount. I much preferred the old live streaming with the highly entertaining presenters in the Rivonia studio!
Could Tellytrack please tell how they came to these figures?
Thumb sucking again.
No prices for Computaform Express?
LICENCE
Clause 10 of the licence granted to Phumelela by the GGB for Turfontein states:
“The licence shall make available visual broadcasts of race meetings for betting purposes. The licensee shall be entitled to recover reasonable costs for visually broadcasting such race meeting information, provided that such costs are approved by the Board.”
Can anyone tell me if the GGB approved the charges levied byTellytrack?
Is Phumelela in breach of the licence?
OWNER’S CAP
As an owner I am required to pay for noms and acceptances. Like every other owner my horse is used by the Operators to earn an income. Without horses competing, no income would be derived from horseracing by the Operators.
The deal done by Tellytrack (which is jointly owned by Phumelela, Gold circle [and I think Kenilworth Racing]) to allow the Racing Association’s members -to the exclusion of every other owner – free access to Tellytack.com confirms to me that the Operators thrive on discrimination and do as they please.
I also feel for all owners in Kwa-Zulu Natal who are part of Gold Circle. Their governing body is an Operator (i.e Gold Circle) and it has not arranged free access for them.
PUNTER
As a punter I believe that there should be no reason to prevent me from having free access to Tellytrack.com. After all, I am a paying customer every time I have a bet. The sport and business of horseracing cannot improve when hurdles are put in place making it difficult for punters to enjoy the wager they have staked.
You gotta love it.
The RA is funded by money taken from the punters.
It then sponsors the Tellytrack feed for the owners who are RA members, while punters have to pay for that (as well as non-RA member owners…).
Makes perfect sense.
So true Karel! Vote with your feet! That’s why my tabonline account only has .60c in it.
Any chance of a comment from tellytrack.com?
Classic Karel.
Anyone noticed how pathetic the local Pa pools have been lately?
Case of killing the goose.
Get your house in order guys!!!
Regardless the price its not worth the money. The update of the site is pathetic 3 hours after the completion of the USO live broadcast the site still isn’t updated, when is one actually ment to use the information? The day after the races, the Audio live link works once a month if at all, I thinks the service is geared for the tenderpreneurs hie don’t really account for every cent spend.