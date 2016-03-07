Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Tellytrack has been tasked by its owning partners to deliver world class horseracing coverage to Totes, Bookmakers and directly to the racing enthusiast and punter.

In achieving this, the Tellytrack.com website was recently launched as part of a restructure of our web based products.

At a cost of just R69.95 per month, the site delivers a high quality product which includes live streaming of all South African racing through a fully edited and produced channel, as well as on-demand access to race replays of any South African race run in the past two years.

Additionally, fans of international racing that are based in South Africa, can currently watch a live feed of the GBI channel, covering all our racing from the United Kingdom, with pictures from additional jurisdictions around the globe to follow.

Looking forward, we are constantly trying to improve this offering and, by 18 March 2016, will have included access to replays of our magazine programming, including First Call and Under Starters Orders, to the current service, allowing easy access to all the trainer and tipster feedback, whenever suits you, the viewer.

Tellytrack are also in the process of developing a fantastic archive section to include past feature events, History of the Turf, racing personalities and inserts on some of our equine heroes, as well as stallion profiles, which will all be added to the service in due course.

When comparing the costs of buying printed media, we find the monthly costs of this service to deliver great value when you consider the following:

Computaforms @ R30 each (or R1,200 per month when there are forty meetings)

Winning Form @ R20 each (or R 800 per month when there are forty meetings)

Citizen @ R 6 each (or R 180 per month in a thirty day month)

The costs of having instant access to video replays and live pictures equates to just 2.3 Computaforms, 3.5 Winning Forms or 12 copies of the Citizen; and becomes a must for all regular punters.

In addition, Tellytrack has reached an agreement with two bookmaker operations, namely World Sports Betting and SportingBet, for the supply to their customers of a live stream of local horse racing, via a clean feed stream, available exclusively to their account holders.

Going forward, a stream of local racing will be available as “near live” through all of Tabonline, TabGold, Betting World and Interbet but this will be subject to a five minute delay from the actual live pictures.

The great news for members of the Racing Association is that they will be able to receive free access to the www.tellytrack.com website, paid for by the Racing Association.

In order to gain access to the site, please contact Penny at the RA on 087 985 0012, and you will be given a voucher code from them allowing you access to this service.

Press release issued by Tellytrack.com