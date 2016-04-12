28 Years On – We Remember

The Hennenman Memorial Pinnacle Stakes will be run at Turffontein on Saturday in memory of those who died on Tuesday 12 April 1988, when a United Airways charter flight crashed near the Free State town of Hennenman on its return from a racemeeting in Bloemfontein.
It is 28 years since the worst tragedy to hit South African horseracing devastated the lives of so many people involved.
The meeting was due to have been held the previous week, with the racing party booked to travel on a scheduled South African Airways flight.
But when rain forced the postponement of the meeting, SAA couldn’t accommodate a booking change and a plane was specially chartered to transport jockeys and officials to Bloemfontein and back again.
Later, the logbook of the aged United Airways Dakota revealed that it had not been properly serviced and maintained.
Fuel leaked and a fire started in the starboard engine, later spreading to the fuselage. The subsequent inquiry failed to pin blame for the disaster on anyone, with United Airways having gone into liquidation in the interim.
Many of the riders were under the age of 22 and the tragedy resulted in an enormous pool of talent lost to the industry overnight. Rooies Fourie was the Transvaal Champion Jockey at the time.
Twenty-four people died in the tragedy.
Jockeys:
Keith Basel, Lawrence Riley, Johannes “Rooies” Fourie, Warren Baillie, Bennie de Wet, Greg Holme, Douglas Roper, Danny Lombard, John McMurtry, Mark Nel, Michael Coetzee, Simon Rahilly and Gordon Sterley.
Officials:
Graham Kent, Dave Bullock, Henry Havergall, Ginger Masterton and Johannes van der Linden
Owners:
Jacobus Viljoen and Neville Blignaut
Trainer:
Hennie van Wyk
Air Crew:
Jacob Kalt, Harold Whitehead and Jacqueline Henderson.
Their memory lives on.
Very tragic and worse that no one was held accountable or had to face justice.
I personally knew Michael Coetzee, whose mom worked with my late dad. He was really a lovely youngster. Sadly missed, as are they all.
Good friends with most at the time and the love of my life Gordon Sterley still remembered often. Words don’t come easy. It’s a date that just forces itself on me every year with sadness until I check the date and then I know why I feel so sad all week. I know there are others who also feel it. We carry on with our lives but a part will always be missing.
Michael Coetzee was my Cousin, his Father Mi hark was my Moms only Brother.
Rest In Peace Michael with your friends, you are in my thoughts still xo