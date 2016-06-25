Top Yard Dump Jock After Shocker

Former South African champion jockey S’manga ‘Bling’ Khumalo, who currently leads the national jockey title log, has felt an immediate impact on his career following his shocker of a ride on Captain Courteous at Fairview on Friday.

A spokesman for Snaith Racing, who train the beaten horse which Khumalo rode for top Gauteng owner Michael Leaf, confirmed to the Sporting Post that a decision had been made to take him off his rides for the top yard at Durbanville this coming Wednesday.

“We cannot be associated with any form of unprofessionalism, and while we realise that the disciplinary processes must still run their course, we owe it to our patrons and the racing public to ensure our horses perform on their best merit and ability,” said Jono Snaith

Khumalo patently failed to ride Captain Courteous out when the colt was in a clear winning position in the final stages of the third race at Fairview.

The 3yo had in fact passed Luyola Mxothwa on the favourite Seattle Light, but was in turn passed again when Khumalo appeared to make no effort to ride his mount out.

While Khumalo is alleged to have said after the race that he was shouting at his mount, his body language tells a very different story.

It is not the first time that Khumalo has been guilty of questionable riding.

He was suspended after failing to give the horse Dragoon every chance at the Vaal on 29 March.

In August 2015 he was also fined R75 000 for not riding the horse Supertube in a competent and professional manner on 5 November 2013. There was a protracted legal battle surrounding the charge that landed up in the High Court.

Khumalo recently had a short film made about his rise from township obscurity in his youth to the glitz and glamour of the world of professional race-riding.

He has no guaranteed July ride at the moment, with his engagement on reserve runner Trophy Wife subject to a withdrawal before Friday morning.

