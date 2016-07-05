Big Buying Owner Cries Enough

Leading racehorse owner Adriaan van Vuuren, whose orange-and-black silks were made famous by Triple Crown winner Abashiri, has written on Facebook that he and wife Rika will be leaving the sport of horseracing.
Van Vuuren says that he and his family have been hurt by the “evil eyes” of the media, following his decision to run Abashiri in the Vodacom Durban July.
“If Vodacom withdraw their sponsorship through the egotistical bleating of an hysterical owner, then I will be more than a tad surprised,” wrote contributor, Humpty Dumpty, in the letters column of Sporting Post.
Van Vuuren, however, seems aggrieved by more than one letter, suggested by his comments on Facebook of being “abused and victimized”.
He wrote in a FB posting on Monday night:
It is with sadness that I have to announce that myself and Misty Meadows will exit Horse Racing as owners in the coming season. The abuse of the media and false and inaccurate reporting has destroyed our love and desire for the sport. We will not buy or purchase one more horse and will reduce our presence down to 30 horses. Support and involvement to zero in the coming months. It is sad to say but in this game we are not prepared to pay in family time and resources to be abused and victimized like this. Sporting Post and all other evil eyes – Well done and mission achieved. Sad day for me but I must be the most stupid man alive to continue in a dishonest hi-jacked two man circus where I am described and labelled as the main clown. This clown is done and signing out for duty.
Neither Van Vuuren or trainer Mike Azzie could be reached for comment this morning, though a prominent owner who chose to go unnamed, said:
“Adriaan is over-reacting and he should re-consider his decision. One has to have a very thick skin in this game. It is always a sport of highs and lows and the Van Vuurens have become prominent owners, always in the spotlight. They should put this behind them and look to the future. Before they wipe the sadness from their eyes there will be new glory, new winners to get excited about. There are many other owners and racing fans who value and appreciate their contribution to racing. We cannot afford to lose patrons like these.”
Have Your Say
45 comments on “Big Buying Owner Cries Enough”
The comment from unnamed prominent owner is spot on, As a small owner I share Adriaan’s frustrations but we all have ups and downs in this industry and that is why it is so thrilling – one can go from an extreme low to an absolute high when the next horse wins. He has contribute too much to leave now and I think he have some serious 2 year old’s that will future in the coming months.
Sporting Post provides a forum for commemts – which are, as I understand it, moderated before inclusion – and surely cannot be vilified for allowing free speech. One often disagrees with comments made, but that is the whole point: allow others to ventilate alternate views. Surely Mr Van Vuuren can distinguish between SP, as a publication, and individual views of comment-makers?
Ironic also that Mr Van Vuuren appears troubled by free speech, yet reportedly describes racing as, “dishonest high-jacked two man circus”. Bringing racing into disrepute? .
is he exiting or reducing his string to 30 horses? Can’t he cry accurately? Bloody hell – can’t have ever imagined a triple crow winning owner moaning so much. The game can do without so much negative publicity. let him go, he is just bluffing and wants more love!!
No publicity is negative and as for more love i think he deserves it. As a owner I wish we can have more owners like them.Their enthusiasm and appetite for the sport is most refreshing.My plea to them is please stay in the game.Don’t let those that are jealous of your achievements make it unpleasant for you the best way to shut them up is by winning more graded races.More people love you then hate you.
If he sticks to his word, which I seriously doubt, the racing industry will survive & there should be a host of half decent runners coming onto the market at knock down prices!
As Rudyard Kipling wrote: If you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters just the same; If you can bear to hear the words you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.
Herman Brown sent stable was named ‘upsandowns’ for a reason. It applies to everybody involved in the sport of kings, punters, owners, trainers, jockeys, if you can’t take it then get out the games not for you, how do you think Mr DeKock felt when Horse Chestnut broke down….look where he is now, it’s all part of the sport.
This is a sad day in South African racing. I wish at this point people will get off the rants and raves , let’s talk business a trainer an owner and jobs will be affected . What Mr van Vuuren needed was a racing manager that looks after his interest and that can manage public relations . No one would have dared said that about some of the other owners and I think know that we should rather build up than break down . I watched on tv mrs van Vuuren joy when she was at draw of the July it is infectious to see their enthusiasm is that not what we need . Please Mr van Vuuren I urge you to contact me
Big in …big out
I feel for the guy. He not only dropped from the mountain, but he got slagged on the way down. He is new and I predict he will bounce back, because once somebody has scaled the heights, it is addictive, and he will crave it again. The only part of this unfortunate dust up is his comment about how he is so distraught, he is reducing his stable to 30 horses. This sends a different message, which is this: hey, I’ve bought too many darn horses and a lot of them cannot run, so I think I will trim them a bit. If the guy was serious about his original comments, he would arrange for an immediate dispersal of his stock, not announce private plans to cull. I wish him the best of luck. Azzie is the greatest cheerleader in the game and he is probably the one responsible for getting this owner so pumped up, which normally is a good thing. A lot of the owner’s utterances are not without merit. He is just green and needs to learn which people to ignore and which people to listen to. He will get there; in that I am confident.
From an experienced owner
You are the voice of reason, Barry.
This saga has been bothering me, mainly because of the haters (mostly anonymous) abusing a well-intentioned man who pursued a dream. OK, so he might have been better prepared for the aftermath if the dream had been tempered by science (i.e. WFA). He’d certainly be less distressed if he’d ignored the majority of comments that fly so easily around the internet.
The obvious enthusiasm and passion of Team Abashiri has been beautiful to watch. Similarly, the hurt that has accompanied the drama around his July run has been distressing. And yet this is what the sport is all about. The disappointments are part of what make the successes so sweet. We don’t wish the disappointments on anyone – certainly not on ourselves – but they happen.
The fact is that Abashiri ran an excellent race at the weights, at least on a par with Marinaresco (and the froth around jockey choice also turned out to be irrelevant).
Bring on the Met (whoever sponsors it). Unless Marinaresco picks up a Grade I, they won’t run at level weights, but Abashiri certainly won’t be giving him 3.5kg again.
I feel for Mr Van Vuuren.
His departure will mean one less gentleman to a sport which desperately needs more men of honour.
I wish him the best with his string of soon to be 30 horses. Hopefully he will have many more graded race wins.
I have no doubt that in time to come, he will be a huge loss to SA horseracing.
Don’t take it personally Adriaan. All us so-called experts would love to walk in your shoes. Racing needs more Abashiris and people with passion and heart such as yourself.
Got to agree Sammy
This is a nasty post, not necessary because Humpty Dumpty did not have the balls to risk his egg.
Its a vindictive post by HD and something the Sporting Post should not feel it needs to post as click bait.
Hamish, this was a post shared off an industry funded website – the Humpty Dumpty link was incorporated for background.
We live in a free world – the Sporting Post mailbag is open to all – letters are published if they meet criteria.
Click bait is not a policy of ours – and has never been
Mr Hamish,
Everyone has an opinion. Good or Bad. I can only applaud Sporting Post for printing all views. Anything else would be censorship. This is called free speech. We as readers want to be able to make a decision or form an opinion based on uncensored postings. One cannot pick and choose which opinions to print or not. That is not free speech. That does not mean that SP should not edit or filter certain articles for obscenities or vulgar comments. We as readers have a forum to air our views, If SP start’s picking and choosing which views to print or not, it would be censorship similar to what Hlaudi Motsoeneng is doing at the SABC.
Well said Ernest
all the comments mean zip. we dont know if or how the guy was built up to believe his horse could win. i would also be peefed if a few days before the july my trainer says what the azzman said. the horse should not have run. if the vans are like family to the azzman he should of said no its not the right race. and stuck by his decision no matter the outcome. not let the guy go through all the highs and then make statements.
the van vuurens bring a breath of fresh air to the game. wish i could have a face to face with him he would change his mind. he has got a very good horse on his hands but its time for change. one can see the excitement in his family when his horses run or wwin.
mr van you have now learnt the first lesson in horse racing. its a business not a family reunion. familarity breeds contemp. you pay a trainer good money to do a job. if he cant fire him. when you at the sales they hipnotise owners with how beautiful the yearlings that they want. they all beautiful when they stand in box no one. they dont know there breeding or if they have a scew leg.
go back in the records. who chose sea cottage or politician or louis the king. david payne gave bush telegraph to bert abercrombie. so how good a judge was he.
enjoy the game and be responsible when buying horses. dont listern to all the crap that you will be fed.
Great advice
Azzie is well known for his buying antics at a sale remember Mr Hawaai ,he likes the lime light ,Barnes you are 100% correct Mr Van needs to just take a step back and make bussiness decisions ,he is great for racing but needs guidance .One race cannot cause what has happened ,get rid of the trainer and start fresh .
This is a tough game – let the horses do the talking.
Mr Azzie is on a par with the best in the business.Only top trainers win the Triple Crown and Gr1’s.
The issue is that when anybody talks in the public domain/social media,then they must be prepared to take what comes from all sides – that is where the crunch comes when only the praise is accepted
If one race like the July is all it takes for Mr Van Vurren to leave will so be it ,do not put blame on the media ,remember this is Africa’s biggest race and the media and public will comment .Mike Azzie being as charismatic as he is also opens his mouth to the media .To race more than 30 horses as an individual requires a huge investment and racing tames tigers .A prominent trainer once said to me never give a good horse to a first time buyer ,how true is that .Also putting all your eggs in one basket is set for a separation sooner or later .I have often disagreed with Sporting post but they are the mouthpiece for the industry ,so wipe your tears and Man Up !!!
There are a number of the Van Vuuren’s horses running in PE currently so all the eggs are not in one basket. I imagine that those below top class have been shipped to PE so that they can pick up a few races.
welcome welcome to the the real world as i recall mike azzie wanted abashiri to take a break and come back near summer time in jhb . this happens when owners put pressure on horse and trainer any owner who pushes to hard will get this result . i was at the july no 39 attendance saw the ranting and raving afterwards ag shame nobody likes to lose but all said and done this horse won 4 feature races in a row be grateful carry your colours proudly a saw politician get beaten at turffontein in 1978 ran third behind all heart he went on and won the queens plate and met for the second time round so swallow that bitter pill soon the taste of honey will come around again,.abba didnt do well but he still was the best looking horse in the ring .the azzman has been turning horses out like this for more than 25 years
Hello all, I personally know the Van Vuurens. They are some of the nicest people I have ever met. I’m not sure what mr Van Vuuren will decide, but I know that if he does leave the sport, he will make sure the horses go to good homes.
He has the loveliest equestrian venue, with thousands attending each year. His children also ride competitively. I know a lot of his horses go to misty when they are done racing.
Writing as a punter.We need the Van Vuuren silks on the race track. The stock is above the average and with Mr Azzie helping us on Sat mornings on Telly Track we stand a chance of showing a profit. All big stables disperse stock at the sales rings. Mr Van Vuuren, please do not leave the greatest sport on the planet. The punter needs your support and backing. See you at the VDJ 2017. Cant wait to see your AUS breeds turn out. Mr Azzie will do the job. Tripple crown winner. Not too shabby.
people remember it was van vuuren who posted on sporting post with regard to the condition of the tracks and the sponsors. Humpty dumpty responded to the original post. How is he in the wrong. Well done to sporting post in not being biased and allowing people to voice their opinions and not allowing their media outlet to be bullied. Remember you open yourself to social response when you post on social media (good or bad) . Take it like a gentleman after all u started this fire that is now out there
Mike Azzie must be wondering what has hit him. First van Vuuren throws in the towel and then Jooste moves Rabada to Brett Crawfors because of van Vuurens “dishonest hi-jacked two man circus” comments on facebook. Bastard game this
Is that the stated reason for the move of Rabada (or at least the known reason), Ed?
Hi Paul. While inferences could be drawn, we do not want to speculate on the possible reasons for the move of the horse. Horses move yards regularly. Only the high-profile racers attract attention
Could a bomb Cape season campaign be the end goal? Thus moving to a Cape trainer a wise decision?
Very feasible N4S
Understood and agree fully. Was simply seeking to clarify post of Dean.
Mr van Vuuren is a sad and sour loser.There was no way that Abashiri could have won the July.The fact that he won the Triple Crown does not make him a class horse.He won his races againt not so good fields.He was competing against the big boys in the July.
No other owners of much better horses took defeat like a man.You andthe Azzman expect his horses must win every time they step on to the track.I know how Mr Azzie can be rude to the jocks after after race.
So come down to earth and grow up.
I much prefer Van Vuuren’s style to that of Jooste. Mr Van Vuuren looks like a man that is passionate and emotional about the game, he gets enjoyment out of it and enjoys leading in the winners. He has made great strides in a short time. Jooste on the otherhand is never at the course, not even present to lead in Grade 1 winners. How much passion does he really have for the game,or is it all about money? Surely racing is about enjoying your horses and watching them run, you’d swear Brugman is the owner! It looks like horseracing is just business for Jooste, but Van Vuuren enjoys his racing with the highs and the lows!
I’m a small time owner who has been in the business for a long time, love the game and believe we have to take the highs with the lows.
As good as the Van Vuuren’s may be to racing this threat seems to be nothing but sour grapes. I read in The Citizen Abashiri was a sure thing on paper… but ‘on paper’ means nothing in racing. Should have. would have… could not! Grow up and move on or move out.
Thank heavens for all the big time owners like the Slack’s (Don’t forget the late Mr & Mrs O) Jooste’s, Van Niekerk’s, Adams, etc. They all love their racing and bite the bullet through all the lows and enjoy and share their highs with the public. Imagine the Jooste’s threatening to pull out the business because of the above negative post! I was at the July this year and yes Derek Brugman was ecstatic about The Conglomerate’s win, but so was Mrs Jooste and her son! Derek got it right booking Pierre Strydom and obviously loves his job. Nothing wrong with that!
As a small time owner and punter I would hate to see either the Van Vuurens or Jooste’s throwing in the towell because of peoples opinions. Looking at the results suggest that the Triple Crown campaigners were maybe just not good enough for this class of field on the day. All three Abashiri (to be fair carrying lots of weight), Rocketball and Samurai Blade finished well back and maybe the Triple Crown event is not as strong as we would like to think (well this year anyway). Abashiri, Michael Azzie and the Van Vuurens provided the racing public with so much joy and excitement during the Triple Crown campaign that nobody cared how strong the field of horses were at that stage. The entire South African racing public went Abashiri crazy over this period and it was great for racing.I really hope he will reconsider his decision so that the racing public can continue to be provided with such exciting entertainment.
yet again writers compare quality of fields and provinces without really giving any thought to what they write. I am no owner or big time punter but I know my horseracing.
Firstly we are fools to think that Abashiri was not good enough to Win the July. Mike Azzie had a line through Rabada over just how good ABASHIRI really is, remember Rabada ran against all the Cape “big guns” and either beat them or ran very close to them.
Secondly remember Abashiri was punted to tote favorite on the day from 14 to 1 on July day.
Thirdly the owner is right to feel aggrieved about the condition of the race track. Solid Speed ,second favorite on the day is now retired due to its injury on the big day. The owner and trainer of this horse am sure do not feel happy about the track condition and perhaps due to all the success during their Champion season raid in KZN dare not say anything .That’s just my opinion .Don’t lambaste me for saying this.
Lastly its my opinion that perhaps Rabada is with Brett Crawford due to Azzies comments prior to the Million mile regarding not running the horse if he was the owner. oh maybe because Mr Azzie was reluctant to run Abashiri and Rabada against each other. Oh as a previous writer stated, maybe they want to prepare Rabada for the Cape season.
These are all scenerios and until we hear from the parties concerned we just wasting time,(myself included) speculating.
I remember vividly, when The Conglomerate won in Kenl 2015, Derek said in the interview, they went to find a well bred horse that will win the July for the Jooste’s!
St Tropez (brother to Tancan) did not qualify to run the July last year. It was gelded at MR86 and only achieved MR 91 before july day. The best horse in our country was spared and scratched – no wisdom required there. The Strydom factor; 55.5kg and all other plans being equally saavy, won the July for a prominent Team!
I thought French Navy was the right horse and Weichong saved him in the Rising Sun. If anyone can explain why Sail South won – like it did, I will give up racing!
Can’t be in the winner enclosure all the time. Have to lose sometimes
mahen solid speed suffered an epistaxis thats the reason for his poor run nothing to do with the state of the racetrack
I can not understand why any experienced racing trainer, owner etc, would after winning the triple crown in Jhbg. then send it to Durban with the idea of winning the July. Its like winning the Comrades in Durban and a short while there after trying to win a marathon on the highveld. The triple crown is a testing challenge for any 3 year olds and only very special horses will ever win it and if they do in my opinion should have a well deserved holiday. If they were in Europe they probably would go straight to the stud farm.