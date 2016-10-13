Shock As Shaheen Departs

Flamboyant and popular Tellytrack presenter Shaheen Shaw has resigned his post at Tellytrack.

By far and away the most dynamic and influential presenter on South Africa’s horseracing television channel, Shaw’s energy will be missed and his famous call to ‘hit ’em hard sunshines’ has motivated punters and his legion of followers over many years.

His statement on his Facebook page reads:

Today, I officially resigned from Phumelela Gaming and Leisure. It was not an easy decision to make. The reasons were of a personal nature. Due to the superior care, facilities and extended family support for my youngest – we will be relocating to Cape Town. Although, under no obligation, I am nevertheless hopeful that the company can still accommodate me in some form in the future. I shall miss the punters.