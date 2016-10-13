Flamboyant and popular Tellytrack presenter Shaheen Shaw has resigned his post at Tellytrack.
By far and away the most dynamic and influential presenter on South Africa’s horseracing television channel, Shaw’s energy will be missed and his famous call to ‘hit ’em hard sunshines’ has motivated punters and his legion of followers over many years.
His statement on his Facebook page reads:
Today, I officially resigned from Phumelela Gaming and Leisure. It was not an easy decision to make. The reasons were of a personal nature. Due to the superior care, facilities and extended family support for my youngest – we will be relocating to Cape Town. Although, under no obligation, I am nevertheless hopeful that the company can still accommodate me in some form in the future. I shall miss the punters.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
28 comments on “Shock As Shaheen Departs”
Welcome to South Africa(Cape Town) !!
I hope you don’t leave the industry.
Shaheen you were the best presenter Tellytrack ever had! You brought the game to life. Now what do we have to look foreward to? Hit them hard Sunshines!
Shaheen, your views and assessments will be sorely missed.
I sincerely hope that Tellytrack will do everything possible to retain your services, at whichever level or capacity.
As a presenter you were second to none and set the standard. Cecil had tried to emulate you but without success. He does not know when to stop especially when horses are going down to the start.
Presenting on Tellytrack has come a long way since the early days and the information to the punters is informative and useful.
Looking forward to listening to your assessment and selection as an on course presenter should the authorities decide to use you in that capacity. Should be fun and rewarding to the racing fraternity.
All the best sunshine!!!
In my message to him from an era that sparked the passion of Shaheen, Neil Andrews, Robert Bloomberg, Neil Duffy and Andrea Puggia
If only there was a time machine that would take us back to the early eighties Cape winters where the passion ignited. Merasyn, Heracles, Washington, Lucinius, Spider O’Toole, Green Silver, What a Beauty, Sunera , Lord Randolph, Devon Air, Santos, Meet the Press, Reign Supreme, Bold Speed, Mystery Me, Izindaba, Cool Sensation, Fenwick of Bywell, Dashing Hussar, Arbusk, Noble Clover, Sul El Ah, Front Cover, Chilli Bite, Unsurpassed, Blue Moves, Reign Victorious, Sabre Dance, Stella Maris, Counter Punch, Penny Chocolate, Witch Hunt, All Wool, Province, Honeyeater, Velozia, Voodoo Charm, Space Shuttle, Merry Dance, Arctic Cove, Hawkins, Tecla Bluff, Sitiawan, Gin Rummy, Post Master, No Comment, Generator, Windjammer, Ontario, Agent’s Image, Insolent, My Son, Festival Hall, Denizen, Mr Fabulous, Mr Big Stuff, Bless my Soul, Chief of Staff, Fast Squaw, Follow the Scent, Red Sky, Crown Agent, Mexican Peace, Hot Cross Bun, Spanish Braai, Well Informed, Heavenly Cause, Follow Royalty, Jumping Bean, Boreal, Alpine Home, Occult, Oxford Street, Lizanne, Libran, Grey Phantom, Veiled Beauty, Scottish Archer, Symbolize, Anglo-Saxon, Rennie, Watersider, Antarctica, Underwood and many more
Bombay Duck. Gloriana, Be A Sport, Cracker Lily, Ludwig, Saccharum, Breeze Past, Lurgan, Espirit du Corps, Post Master, Ice Clipper, Red Sky, Turncoat, Craftsman, Clean Break, Petrava, Oil for All, Heavyweight, Man of la Muncha, Eldoriza, High Profile, Baico, Closing Prices, Glastonberry, Autobahn, Salazar, The Head Waiter, Guys & Dolls, Commander in Chief, Tourissimo, Ayacucho, Beaufighter, Home Choice, Flobuyu, San Carlos, Impressive Style, Prince Florimund, Melun, Breyani, Irina, Gallantry, Molly Moon, Cerulean Blue, Icona
William Milkovitch
Bacio – not Baico?
Indeed Sir
Shaheen knows what is important to the punter, something that Cecil and the rest of them lack. Quick results, quick exotic ticket updates, keeps the pools moving and thereby motivates big pools even for mundane events. He’s not scared to state his opinion, and he’s not politically correct or scared to step on toes. He says it as it is. He keeps the show vibrant and one looks forward to his slot, unlike boring Lyle and Cecil. The exotic bets come alive with Shaheen and when there is a train-smash, you will know immediately! He does not keep you hanging for ages before giving the result, his commentator background is a great plus in this regard. He is a punter at heart, and that’s why these other guys like Cecil and Lyle cannot compete! Tellytrack needs to shake up the presenter ranks, thus Shaheen is going to be a huge loss.I probably won’t be watching and playing so often anymore now that Shaheen won’t be there to entertain us!
I agree wholeheartedly with the comments expressed in favour of Shaheen. Hope he can be assigned a meaningful role in racing here in Cape Town as he is clearly a crowd favourite and probably the most popular presenter. G** knows we don’t need another individual that is too politically correct and effectively boring. Good luck Shaheen
Thank You Shaheen, for supporting the punters and gettingo tthe point of asking
trainers the most important questions. the best for the day and dbles unlike cecil who rambles and waffles along and gives his opinion before the trainer and make his selections also b4 the trainer can .. Big loss to punters… who have made money with you and lost with you. we remember the wins.. God Bless ..and .and am sure the sun will shine wherever you go. Andrew Bonn , Dees,Sheldon,Cecil and lyl , hope ul remember the basics of an interview, ie when summarising an interview allow the trainers or whoever to give the best for the day…simple… like shaheen…to the point.. and getting the most out…ill be
sadly missed… will be sadly missed on teletrack
Will miss you Shaheen – you are different class in the studio,and never feel you are presenting to me,but rather, that we are racing together!
There will be no “SUNSHINE WHEN HE’S GONE”
at least there will be lesser wear and tear on my mute button now
What a live wire…. really made punting exciting…. and you simply couldn’t wait for those upset results…. talk about taking racing into a new era…. loved his vibrancy… will be missed… talk about bringing the sport to the masses…. He was on the right track as far as punting is concerned… gimmicks of fashion shows…. entertainers…and loud music played on race days doesn’t bring the sport to masses but more exposure to artist… racing needs marketing for more punters not the occasional flooding of the race course with people that punt only for that particular meeting and not the rest of the year….. racing can do without these and other gimmicks…. Met days would be fantastic if we had more punters than the loud music drunk people and punters inability to see the horses parade or finish as there are umbrellas all over the show obscuring punters view…. wish there were more…..hit them hard sunshine than the boring boring talk too much presenters that bore you to death and give you the history of each horse… Hit them hard sunshine and best of luck in whatever the future holds….
Tellytrack boss, Rob Scott, has his finger on the pulse of SA racing and needs to step in and see if this can be resolved although it doesn’t appear about money.
The worry is that turnover could be affected. For example, for a Windsor night meeting, Shaheen almost persuades punters to get involved “OK, Sunshines, just 20 minutes to get your PA’s on.”
Losing Shaheen is for racing viewership as serious as if A B De Villiers quit cricket.
But nothing’s cast in stone. Remember 12 months ago Jamie Spencer announced his retirement but is back riding again. Let’s hope that’s the outcome with Shaheen.
Molly
Our prayers, thoughts and best wishes are with Shaheen Shaw and his family. The Sporting Post has just learnt that Shaheen suffered a heart attack earlier today. His wife Rasheeda is flying up from Cape Town to be at his bedside. No further details are available
punters will only spend what their budget will allow them too , and only a fool would go in over his head listening to a presenter .
A great presenter and entertainer, Wishing you a speedy recovery and all the best. Kindest regards,
Peter
YOU ARE THE BEST OF THE REST
ROB SCOTT PLEASE DO SOMETHING AND BRING HIM BACK. THERE IS NO OTHER PRESENTER THAT IS BETTER THAN MR.SHAW
I’ve been a horse racing punter for more than 10 years. This is the first comment I have ever posted. Shaheen Shaw is one of the best commentators on television – and I am referring to all sport! He is easily the best horse racing commentator by a street mile. He empathises with the punter and has an unparalleled enthusiasm and sense of humour. I’m going to miss his mischevious witty remarks. Shaheen you have added to the thrills and excitement of horse racing.
Go well my good man. I hope that Tellytrack makes an effort to accommodate you in the future.
Welcome Dion – let’s hope it’s the first of many comments
Your not only a top presenter, but a top punter as well. Tough it out Shaheen.
Our thoughts & prayers are with you and family
Perplexing how in S.A.Racing we are prone to lose the good guys yet the dead wood would always remain. Must be the rot that has set in?
Shaheen Shaw is a rare gem on Tellytrack and one would have expected him to have been promoted to producer by now, after all these years?
I used to find he “shouted”. However, I strongly suspect his sound guy wasn’t the best, as, on reflection, seems to be the norm onTellytrack. In fact, thinking back after not watching Tellycrap for a year now, HE WAS A GREAT PESONALITY. And as my great mate Jack used to say, ” life is a personality business”.
I REALLY HOPE YOU FIND WHAT YOURE LOOKING FOR. IT WAS GREAT
FOLLOWING YOU. GOOD LUCK
I have found it, but now face the hardest part which is holding on to it. Thanks Jannie, all the best.
hi shaheen shaw missing you as a commentator and tv racing presenter it comes as a big shock this void cannot be replaced please reconsider coming back….shane budhai merebank
All I’m going to say is , You were simply the best .