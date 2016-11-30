Summer Cup Star In Met Entry

The 5yo gets the ball rolling in his Cape campaign in the Gr2 Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth this Saturday.

Legal Eagle suffered a defeat as favourite in last year’s Met when beaten by Alec Laird’s star filly Smart Call.

Last season’s Triple Crown winner Abashiri is second only to Legal Eagle on merit ratings and he also runs in Saturday’s mile, as do Captain America, Champions Cup winner Marinaresco, New Predator and Black Arthur.

Mike de Kock, who first won the race with the legendary Horse Chestnut in 1999 and followed up with Badger’s Coast the following year, also scored with the filly Igugu in 2012 and he has entered three – Bold Rex, Heavenly Blue and Al Fahad. All are three-year-olds.

Another notable three-year-old entry is the Golden Horseshoe winner Zodiac Ruler trained by former champion trainer Justin Snaith who is determined to break his Met duck this time round.