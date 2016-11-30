Home » Racing & Sport » Summer Cup Star In Met Entry

Summer Cup Star In Met Entry

28 Entries for 2017 Sun Met

Updated on

Summer Cup winning trainer Geoff Woodruff, successful with Yard-Arm in 2004, has entered his dual Sansui Summer Cup star Master Sabina, who is set to take on South Africa’s reigning  Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle in the R5 million Gr1 Sun Met to be run over 2000m at Kenilworth on Saturday 28 January.

Master SabinaMaster Sabina and stablemate Deo Juvente are both entered

The Cape’s flagship race is being run under a new sponsor banner in 2017 and carries a total stake of R5 million for the first time.

Sun_Met_BM-2_225x223Legal Eagle suffered a defeat as favourite in last year’s Met when beaten by Alec Laird’s star filly Smart Call.

The 5yo gets the ball rolling in his Cape campaign in the Gr2 Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth this Saturday.

Last season’s Triple Crown winner Abashiri is second only to Legal Eagle on merit ratings and he also runs in Saturday’s mile, as do Captain America, Champions Cup winner Marinaresco, New Predator and Black Arthur.

1999 J&B MetHorse Chestnut wins the 1999 J&B Met

Mike de Kock, who first won the race with the legendary Horse Chestnut in 1999 and followed up with Badger’s Coast the following year, also scored with the filly Igugu in 2012 and he has entered three – Bold Rex, Heavenly Blue and Al Fahad. All are three-year-olds.

Another notable three-year-old entry is the Golden Horseshoe winner Zodiac Ruler trained by former champion trainer Justin Snaith who is determined to break his Met duck this time round.

There are two supplementary entry stages – on 13 December and 9 January.

R5 000 000 2000m SUN MET (Grade 1)

0 Abashiri Mike Azzie 117
0 Al Fahad (AUS) Mike de Kock 94
0 Baritone Justin Snaith 105
0 Bela-Bela Justin Snaith 107
0 Black Arthur Justin Snaith 106
0 Bold Rex Mike de Kock 101
0 Brazuca (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 111
0 Cape Speed Dean Kannemeyer 101
0 Captain America Brett Crawford 115
0 Deo Juvente Geoff Woodruff 106
0 Dynamic Justin Snaith 98
0 French Navy Sean Tarry 115
0 Heavenly Blue (AUS) Mike de Kock 100
0 It’s My Turn Justin Snaith 105
0 Legal Eagle Sean Tarry 120
0 Mac De Lago (AUS) Weiho Marwing 114
0 Macduff (AUS) Joey Ramsden 90
0 Mambo Mime Dean Kannemeyer 103
0 Marinaresco Candice Bass-Robinson 110
0 Master Sabina Geoff Woodruff 110
0 Nebula Brett Crawford 95
0 New Predator (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 110
0 Parachute Man (AUS) Ricky Maingard 99
0 Rocketball Gavin van Zyl 101
0 St Tropez Joey Ramsden 94
0 The Conglomerate (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107
0 Whisky Baron (AUS) Brett Crawford 96
0 Zodiac Ruler (AUS) Justin Snaith 100
(28)
Previous
Next

Have Your Say

7 comments on “Summer Cup Star In Met Entry”

  1. While scrolling down this article, and for the 100th time, I got that old feeling when I saw the Horse Chestnut picture on his greatest day. I can watch that video over and over.

    I was lucky enough to be on the rail after he returned and will always remember him just standing there, placidly, with the Oppenheimers close by.

    You would not have guessed that 5 minutes ago he had just slaughtered his opposition in SA’s best 2000m event.

    He was a river of life to his “people”

    William Milkovitch

    Reply

  3. What an exceptional list of entries – is this because it’s a WFA Group 1 race with a great stake . This is the type of field you would expect for the “Durban July” South Africa’s so called premier event – I hope all parties involved with the July take notice (but I have my doubts) – would love to see Maingards horse make field as it adds that little bit of international flavor and attracts more interest

    Reply

Leave a Comment