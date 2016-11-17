Back On Track

In a move that will have fans heaving a sigh of relief, it has been confirmed that Winning Ways is back.

After being off air on Monday, 7 November and again on Monday 14 November 2016, it seems the popular Monday night talk show will be back in its usual slot.

In a message posted via their Facebook page, the team confirmed, “Winning Ways is back. Monday 21st. Thanks to all our fans for the unbelievable support.”

While we are still not sure why it was pulled in the first place, we are just grateful to have it back again and our thanks to all at Winning Ways and Tellytrack who made it happen.

For anyone who missed either of the last two shows and would like to catch up, you can watch them by clicking on the links below:-