Anthony Delpech confirmed that he will be out of the saddle for 6 weeks, after suffering a fall and breaking his clavicle at the Turffontein night meeting on Tuesday, 6 December 2016.
Shortly after crossing the line in 4th position on the Ormond Ferraris-trained Payne’s Grey, Delpech was dislodged from his mount and had to be attended to by on-course medical staff. He was stood down from the rest of his carded rides and caught a flight back to Durban before seeking medical treatment from his local hospital. Asked how he coped getting home with the injury he laughs ruefully, “Fortunately I have quite a high pain threshold!”
After specialist consultation this morning, it was confirmed that Anthony, who is currently lying 3rd on the national log, has a fractured clavicle and will require surgery. “It’s frustrating, because I didn’t think it was all that serious, but there is a displacement, so I’ll have to have a plate put in because I’ve broken the same clavicle before, so they need to make it stronger.”
Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow and Anthony will be out of the saddle for six weeks.
We wish him a successful procedure and a swift recovery.
Have Your Say
5 comments on “Anthony Delpech Injury Update”
Hope all goes well. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
It’s also a blow for punters – you just don’t leave Anthony out of any perms. Top rider – wishing him all the best.
Molly
Every King needs a break. However, this is not the prescribed break for any jockey. Anthony, you are in our thoughts and prayers, wishing you a speedy recovery. To the millions of followers, the King will be back soon to rule the roost.
Wishing You a speedy recovery Mate.
get well soon hope you will be ready for sunmet bonj