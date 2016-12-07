Anthony Delpech Injury Update

Anthony Delpech confirmed that he will be out of the saddle for 6 weeks, after suffering a fall and breaking his clavicle at the Turffontein night meeting on Tuesday, 6 December 2016.

Shortly after crossing the line in 4th position on the Ormond Ferraris-trained Payne’s Grey, Delpech was dislodged from his mount and had to be attended to by on-course medical staff. He was stood down from the rest of his carded rides and caught a flight back to Durban before seeking medical treatment from his local hospital. Asked how he coped getting home with the injury he laughs ruefully, “Fortunately I have quite a high pain threshold!”

After specialist consultation this morning, it was confirmed that Anthony, who is currently lying 3rd on the national log, has a fractured clavicle and will require surgery. “It’s frustrating, because I didn’t think it was all that serious, but there is a displacement, so I’ll have to have a plate put in because I’ve broken the same clavicle before, so they need to make it stronger.”

Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow and Anthony will be out of the saddle for six weeks.

We wish him a successful procedure and a swift recovery.