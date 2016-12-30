Beat The Hangover

A new year and a new racing season will greet racegoers at Kranji on Sunday and there looks to be plenty on offer on the 11-race card to brush any hangovers away.

As usual the change of seasons will see some changes in personnel and the biggest name missing is 2017 is that of trainer Pat Shaw.

The popular South African has taken a six-month sabbatical but “his stable” is in excellent hands with long-time assistant, Ricardo Le Grange, taking over the reins.

Le Grange was granted his full training license late last year and for all intent and purposes, nothing would have changed in the stables that house some of Singapore’s best horses including PERFECT P and TIME ODYSSEY.

The pair are leading hopes in todays Group 3 New Year Cup and are joined by two more Le Grange runners in COOPTADO and BIG BROTHER.

PERFECT P won the race last year and LE Grande will be hoping to the perfect start to his training career although last start winner DANIEL will have admirers and looks his biggest danger with ORDER OF THE SUN and BLUE SWEDE also in the mix.

Good luck Ricardo!

Sunday 1 January

Best Bets: (SUPER WINNER race 8, win), (JUPITER GOLD race 10, win) and (ORDER OF THE SUN race 9, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (1 and 5), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), race 10 (1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8) and race 11 (4, 5, 6, 7 and 12).

Race 5

Selections; 2 RACING TALENT – 7 NATURAL NICE – 6 LUCKY COIN – 13 ROAN RANGER

Winning form should be very good form in a race like this and as such, RACING TALENT is the horse to be on. That was the 4YO’s maiden victory but the fact it was on the back of a good trial suggests he may have turned the corner with G Boss retaining the ride a pointer. Also in his favour is that his main danger, NATURAL NICE, hasn’t won since 2013. That was an age ago which is a huge concern but he will get support on recent good form and must win another one soon. Throw a blanket over some solid value options in LUCKY COIN, ROAN RANGER, KING OF THIEVES and JOY IN HAPPY and play safe in a race that could spring a surprise or two.

1 MILITARY ALLIANCE * Resuming after a run of poor form and should need longer. 100

2 RACING TALENT *** Drawn wide but won one of these at odds on the back of a good trial and pay to keep following. 4.00

3 VOYAGER ** A better option on the Poly but excuse last start and worth thought for exotics. 20

4 KING OF THIEVES *** Freshened and would give this a shake on some good recent form. 8.00

5 MR NO PROBLEM * Maiden who is easier to ignore after drawing badly. 33

6 LUCKY COIN *** Appreciates being back on the turf over two-time winning trip. Value. 12

7 NATURAL NICE *** Last win was in July 2013 but does look due. 4.00

8 SING EXPRESS * Blinkers to winkers but easier to ignore. 50

9 JOY AND HAPPY *** Long-term maiden who just missed in similar affair to this two starts back and must go close. 5.00

10 GOOD LUCKY ** Backed up a solid run with a placing this trip and should figure somewhere. 12

11 LION WAVE ** Another long-term maiden who has found some solid form and a must for exotics. 10

12 ALADDIN * OK on his day but needs to show more on recent form. 33

13 ROAN RANGER *** Maiden who enjoys the turf and could be a good long odd option from gate 2. 20

14 GREENBACK * Blinkers off but no. 100

15 LUCKY COME ** Resuming and can include in exotics of budget permits. 20

Race 6

Selections; 10 O’WHAT A FEELING – 3 SUPERNOVA – 2 D’BUFFALO MAN – 4 TURQUOISE KING

This race has depth and as such there could be plenty of value about for punters if we can find the winner. That could be tougher than it looks with at least eight horses having serious wining hopes including O’WHAT A FEELING who brings some solid Poly form into this. That is significant given his maiden win was over this trip on the turf and he certainly shows enough ability to follow in better races than this. SUPERNOVA is the interesting runner. The 8YO was running round in top Company not that long ago and showed enough last start in Class 4 to follow, although his lack of recent winning form is a concern. Too many others with winning hopes to go into depth, however, D’BUFFALO MAN, O’REILLY BAY, MUSCULAR DRAGON and SAVAGE STORM all go close while TURQUOISE BAY has a nice trial under his belt and could be a nice value option.

1 DUKE OF NORMANDY ** Too good to leave out in this Company but better over longer. 5.00

2 D’BUFFALO MAN *** Drawn awkwardly but in form and has won this trip with winkers off for this. 6.00

3 SUPERNOVA *** Longtime between wins but suited this grade and trip and expect him to figure at the business end. 8.00

4 TURQUOISE KING *** Form better than it reads and recent trial looked good enough to consider with blinkers off. 12

5 SAVAGE STORM *** Never in the hunt last start but recent runs over this trip and track have been good and can win this. 12

6 SIAMESE CAT * Resuming after bleeding attack and wide gate suggests another day. 20

7 LITTLE BIG MAN ** Form better than it reads and could give this a shake at odds. 33

8 LUCKY JUSTICE ** Drawn badly and yet to win in Singapore but always in the mix so keep safe. 12

9 MUSCULAR DRAGON *** Has a bit to learn but will hit the line strongly if he can settle from the inside alley. 11

10 O’WHAT A FEELING *** Three runs this campaign have been good and well worth a look in what looks a suitable affair. 6.00

11 ZEUS WARRIOR ** Former Malaysian who has trailed well enough locally to show up at Singapore debut. 12

12 O’REILLY BAY *** Won maiden this trip and yet another who looks well placed to win. 12

13 PEER GYNT ** Better than what he showed last start and pay to keep safe at odds. 20

14 LEE MAN * Resuming and no. 200

15 MIGHTY GLORY ** Might need a tad easier to win but competitive and distance suits. 20

16 GIORGIO * Reassess in easier Company. 100

Race 7

Selections; 8 MAGIC PAINT – 2 ACROSS THE SEA – 5 HIGHLIGHT – 10 BONJOUR BOB

Ouch. Not many races weaker than this one so a good time to take stock of the day and grab a drink or a late lunch. But if we must have a look then a 17-start maiden in MAGIC PAINT might be the best option. The 4YO placed last start in a similar event to this from a wide gate, so you imagine from gate 2 with G Boss replacing CK Ng, he is the pick. ACROSS THE SEA will keep him more than honest though. The 4YO hasn’t won since his second race start back in January 2015 over a mile but his recent form suggests he can win over 1200m in this Company. HIGHLIGHT brings solid form into this and plays a part while BONJOUR BOB is another long-term maiden who gets his chance.

1 GOOD BET * Has speed and tongue-tie added so cheeky run expected. 50

2 ACROSS THE SEA *** Only win was over the mile but recent Poly sprint efforts good enough for this. 4.00

3 BEAT TO QUARTERS ** Veteran who will run into exotic calculations late. 20

4 PETITE VICTOIRE ** Misses his form but gives this s hake if having a good day. 20

5 HIGHLIGHT *** In solid form and should figure in the mix in this weak field. 5.00

6 SUPER SPUR ** Returned not striding last start and did win one of these four starts back so keep safe. 8.00

7 GOOD MISSION * Maiden who struggles as a rule. 50

8 MAGIC PAINT *** Seventeen start maiden who has found form and must go close with gate 2 a bonus. 3.00

9 OASIS SPUR ** Longtime between drinks but went good enough last start to follow. 10

10 BONJOUR BOB *** Long-term maiden status a concern but in solid form of late and this race is extremely weak. 10

11 CASSIS OOLONG ** Can run a very cheeky race but should be found wanting late. 20

Race 8

Selections; 1 SUPER WINNER – 5 THE GENERAL – 6 ROYAL RULER – 2 MY LUCKY STRIKE

The top Poly sprinters in Singapore head to the start for this KSA sprint and SUPER WINNER gets his chance to show why he is the sprint king on the all-weather track. Yes, he was well beaten into fifth place as the odds-on elect at his last start but happy to make excuses on that occasion given it was his first-up run after a trip to Korea. He has subsequently trialled very well and with a 3kg claim he should be very hard to beat. But you have to respect THE GENERAL who is the only last start winner in this field. Now trained by Ricky Le Grange, THE GENERAL won well on that occasion and will certainly keep SUPER WINNER more than honest. His stablemate ROYAL RULER wasn’t far away in that same race and is always a show while MY LUCKY STRIKE and FAALTLESS should figure in the mix.

1 SUPER WINNER *** Appreciates first-up run after Seoul sojourn and hard to beat with claim. 2.20

2 MY LUCKY STRIKE ** Always a winning show on the Poly and gate 1 helps. 8.00

3 FAALTLESS ** Found form and often value but doesn’t win out of turn. 12

4 SEBAS * Has speed to burn but should be found wanting late over 1200m. 12

5 THE GENERAL *** Knocked in a well-deserved win last start over 1100m and pay to keep following. 3.20

6 ROYAL RULER ** Not a mile away last start behind The General and always a winning hope on the Poly. 5.00

7 GOLDEN BRILLIANT * No. 100

8 ONE RAR * Resuming and should need longer before considering. 50

Race 9

Selections; 1 DANIEL – 2 PERFECT P – 4 BLUE SWEDE – 5 TIME ODYSSEY

The first Group race of the New Year and it does look an intriguing race on paper. Heading the weights is DANIEL who turned back the pages to show he still has plenty to offer when winning the Colonial Chief last start. That was his third win from as many starts on the Poly but his two previous runs on the surface were way back in 2013 which made for an interesting form line. The win was very strong though and happy to stay with winning form although the top weight is a concern. PERFECT P was runner-up to DANIEL last start but won this race last year when trained by Pat Shaw. Ricky Le Grande takes over the training duties but expect nothing much to change and he must go close. Le Grande also saddles TIME ODYSSEY who finished second in the Gold Cup while COOPTADO and BIG BROTHER rounds off his quartet of runners. Of the rest, BLUE SWEDE will be storming home late and is in cracking form while ORDER OF THE SUN will run a very cheeky race at odds.

1 DANIEL *** Has weight to carry but coming off a very strong Poly win and is undefeated on the surface. 6.00

2 PERFECT P *** Won this race last year. Gets a 1.5kg swing for a 2.5 length defeat by Daniel last start and right in this. 3.00

3 ORDER OF THE SUN *** Resuming with some very nice trials under his belt and will give a big sight at each-way odds. 20

4 BLUE SWEDE *** Stormed home at odds in the Gold Cup and handles the poly so has to be a big show with blinkers off. 5.00

5 TIME ODYSSEY *** Runner-up in the Gold Cup and has won his last three on the Poly so can win this. 5.00

6 COOPTADO * Needs to lift on recent form. 33

7 BOURBON GOLDMAN ** Long time between drinks but will work into exotic calculations late. 20

8 CASTOR ** Tested this company but has been a revelation since trying his hand over longer on the Poly and pay to keep safe. 20

9 BIG BROTHER ** Honest and enjoys the Poly so a must for exotics. 12

10 BRING MONEY HOME * Disappointing in the Colonial Chief Stakes and not for me. 33

11 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON ** Competitive at the handicap conditions and recent trial suggests he plays a part in this at odds. 20

12 GURU-GURU ** Just missed in the El Dorado but recent Poly win was in a much lower grade so take on trust. 20

Race 10

Selections; 4 JUPITER GOLD – 7 MURRAYFIELD – 8 GROENEWEGEN – 3 SOLARIS SPECTRUM

As usual, a cracking Class 3 field has been assembled and good luck if you are confident of finding the winner. Four last start winners and another four last start placegetters suggests most have the form on the board to win but it might be a progressive 3YO in JUPITER GOLD that is the one punters will jump on. The Australian-bred rig returned after a good juvenile campaign with a big run before winning at his most recent start. That win looked good enough for Class 3 and he is a horse to follow. MURRAYFIELD is also very progressive and look well placed in this with a 3kg claimer to win while GROENEWEGEN is another that wins without surprising on his good recent form. SOLARIS SPECTRUM, SHANGHAI BUND, ELUSIVE EMPEROR and KEEPITUP just another four that can win.

1 SHANGHAI BUND *** Worked home well last start and looks a solid value option in this field. 33

2 TOLIMAN ** Solid but green at Singapore debut and might need longer to show his best. 20

3 SOLARIS SPECTRUM *** Yet to win over 1400m but placed last start and has to be a show. 12

4 JUPITER GOLD *** Very progressive 3YO who looks up to this Company with nice recent trial under his belt. 5.00

5 ELUSIVE EMPEROR *** Up in Class after last start win but likes the trip and has been competitive this Company previously. 10

6 IKING ** Won’t win out of turn but refuses to run a bad race and a must for exotics. 12

7 MURRAYFIELD *** Hard to fault form and 2kg claim looks a very smart move in this field. 4.00

8 GROENEWEGEN *** Another very honest and progressive type who wins this without surprising. 6.00

9 STORM TROOPER ** Racing very well at long odds and pay to keep following each-way. 20

10 B’NEVAGIVUP ** Former Malaysian who showed more than enough at Singapore debut to keep safe. 12

11 KEEPITUP ** Blinkers off after narrowly winning at Singapore debut in Class 4. Gets claim but drawn wide. Take on trust. 12

12 IMPERIAL MARCH ** Disappointing type but not a mile away on the Poly last start and can include in exotics. 20

13 THE WIND ** Will find this tougher than last start but goes well enough to include somewhere. 20

14 SUN EMPIRE * Will run a very forward race but might be needing something easier to win. 50

Race 11

Selections; 6 LIM’S ELUSIVE – 12 GET GOING – 7 THE JEUNEYMAN – 4 SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD

Nothing jumps off the page in this Class 4 field to win the lucky last and as such it may give a horse like GET GOING a chance to break a very long run of outs. The 5YO has one only once in Singapore from some 26 starts but that was over 1400m and given he is in in-form without winning this campaign, why not? But he is an out-and-out “nonnie” so LIM’S ELUSIVE may be a better option. The 5YO also doesn’t win out of turn but he has some genuine excuses of late not to have knocked in a win and this race looks perfect to add to his modest tally. Others to watch include SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD who improves on what was a solid Singapore debut and THE JEUNEYMAN who can mix his form but has found a suitable race. TALES OF SUMMER also looks some hope on recent turf form and it always pays to keep the Class droppers safe so MANGATOETOENUI gets a mention.

1 MANGATOETOENUI ** Form reads badly but drop to recent winning grade has him under notice. 20

2 PREDITOR ** Should want longer but appreciates Singapore debut and expect another forward showing. 10

3 MIGHTY KENNY ** Hard to fault form but may be a better winning option on the Poly. 6.00

4 SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD *** Appreciates Singapore debut and enough to like about recent trial to give this a shake with blinkers added. 8.00

5 TALES OF SUMMER *** Might pay to ignore last start on the Poly as did look due on the turf prior. 8.00

6 LIM’S ELUSIVE *** Foot on the till and gets his chance with V Duric up from gate 3. 4.00

7 THE JEUNEYMAN *** Can mix his form but trip and track suits and happy to follow at odds. 20

8 BILLY MOJO ** Ran on OK at odds last start and step up to 1400m looks a good move. 33

9 POP GEMS * Appreciates Singapore debut but needs to show more before considering. 50

10 DAVINCI ** Over a year since last win but does look due and should figure somewhere late. 12

11 RUM N RAISINS ** Might need easier to win but in form and a must for exotics. 20

12 GET GOING *** Refuses to win but refuses to run a bad race. Gets his chance in this field. 6.00

13 EL CAMINO ** Returned to form last start at very long odds and pay to keep safe although wide gate is a concern. 20

14 QUEEN’S SEVEN ** Drawn wide but always a show at odds in this type of race. 33

15 EURO ZONE * Goes OK on occasion but should need easier than this. 33

16 ANY RUMOUR * Struggling of late and may need much easier. 50

