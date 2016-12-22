The catalogue for the 2017 Cape Premier Yearling Sale which is to be held on 21 and 22 January at the CTICC is available in hard-copy and can now be viewed online at www.capethoroughbredsales.com.

Besides the 4 Frankel lots on offer, all the major local stars are there and also plenty to fuel buyer interest with premier international stallions of the ilk of Bernardini, Elusive Quality, Rock of Gibralta, Scat Daddy and Pierro represented.

There are also the offspring of 12 Gr1 winning mares going through the ring.