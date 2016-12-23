Drier’s Touch Wood! A Quartet Horse

COLIN SCOTT

Race 1 – ARCTIC FLYER (4): Could not be contacted for comment.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – GOLDINGS (5): Is taking a long time, is an immature and naughty horse – the distance could be too sharp and he will need it.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – TOUCH WOOD (7): A nice horse, if not too green around the turn first time should be there and thereabouts – a quartet horse.

FRANK ROBINSON

Race 1 – WOLF KILLER (8): No comment.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 2 – DIAMONDS FOREVER (10): She is a bit hot and mad and might have to go down with a pony. If she behaves she will be a runner.

DOUG CAMPBELL

Race 2 – SILENT DREAM (12): Will need the run and a touch further.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.