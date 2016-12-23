Home » Racing & Sport » Drier’s Touch Wood! A Quartet Horse

Drier’s Touch Wood! A Quartet Horse

COLIN SCOTT

 Race 1 – ARCTIC FLYER (4): Could not be contacted for comment.

 GARTH PULLER

 Race 1 – GOLDINGS (5): Is taking a long time, is an immature and naughty horse – the distance could be too sharp and he will need it.

 STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – TOUCH WOOD (7): A nice horse, if not too green around the turn first time should be there and thereabouts – a quartet horse.

 FRANK ROBINSON

 Race 1 – WOLF KILLER (8): No comment.

 PAUL GADSBY

 Race 2 – DIAMONDS FOREVER (10): She is a bit hot and mad and might have to go down with a pony. If she behaves she will be a runner.

 DOUG CAMPBELL

 Race 2 – SILENT DREAM (12): Will need the run and a touch further.

