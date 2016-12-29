Eagle Eyes A Royal Occasion

SA Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle is set to defend his title in the 156th running of the R1,5 million Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on the second day of the inaugural LQP Festival at Kenilworth on Saturday 7 January.
The Sean Tarry trained gelding faces Champions Cup winner Marinaresco in what is anticipated to be a thrilling sub-plot following their clash in the recent Green Point Stakes, where Legal Eagle got the upper hand.
As in his 2016 triumph in South Africa’s premier weight-for-mile, Anton Marcus will be in the irons and the son of Greys Inn will have plenty of supporters from his good 3 draw.
Marcus enjoys prospects of a Gr1 double on the day as he partners the top-class Bela-Bela for Justin Snaith in the R1 million Gr1 Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes.
Candice Bass-Robinson will be aiming for her first Gr1 success since taking over from her Dad and will have Marinaresco, drawn at 10, tuned to the minute in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.
She also has the smashing Silver Mountain lining up in the Paddock Stakes – the daughter of Silvano races in the sponsor’s distinctive yellow and black silks.
R1 500 000 L’ORMARINS QUEEN’S PLATE (WFA) (Grade 1)
Weight For Age
|1
|3
|Legal Eagle
|60
|123
|T A
|A Marcus
|Sean Tarry
|2
|7
|French Navy
|60
|115
|A
|W Marwing
|Sean Tarry
|3
|10
|Marinaresco
|60
|115
|BA
|G van Niekerk
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|4
|8
|Captain America
|60
|114
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|5
|1
|Abashiri
|60
|113
|A
|G Lerena
|Mike Azzie
|6
|5
|Sail South
|60
|112
|A
|R Fourie
|Brett Crawford
|7
|2
|Silicone Valley
|60
|111
|A
|D Dillon
|Glen Puller
|8
|11
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|60
|107
|T A
|P Strydom
|Joey Ramsden
|9
|9
|Midnite Zone
|60
|102
|TBA
|M Byleveld
|Brett Crawford
|10
|4
|Fifty Cents
|60
|95
|A
|G Cheyne
|Justin Snaith
|11
|6
|Bold Rex
|55
|101
|A
|R Simons
|Mike de Kock
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,2) (4,6,9)
R1 000 000 MAINE CHANCE FARMS PADDOCK STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)
For Fillies & Mares at Weight For Age
|1
|6
|Bela-Bela
|60
|107
|A
|A Marcus
|Justin Snaith
|2
|3
|Silver Mountain
|60
|105
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|3
|11
|Goodtime Gal
|60
|99
|A
|G Lerena
|Michael Robinson
|4
|9
|Nightingale
|60
|99
|A
|A Domeyer
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|5
|12
|Chevauchee (AUS)
|60
|98
|A
|G Cheyne
|Brett Crawford
|6
|1
|Star Express
|60
|98
|A
|P Strydom
|Justin Snaith
|7
|5
|Tahini
|60
|97
|A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|8
|8
|Icy Fire
|60
|94
|A
|C Orffer
|Brett Crawford
|9
|2
|Safe Harbour
|54.5
|108
|A
|W Marwing
|Sean Tarry
|10
|10
|Sail
|54.5
|102
|A
|S Veale
|Dennis Drier
|11
|7
|Final Judgement
|54.5
|99
|A
|R Fourie
|Glen Kotzen
|12
|4
|Whose That Girl
|54.5
|90
|A
|M Byleveld
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,6) (2,4,12) (5,8) (7,9)