Eagle Eyes A Royal Occasion

SA Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle is set to defend his title in the 156th running of the R1,5 million Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate on the second day of the inaugural LQP Festival at Kenilworth on Saturday 7 January.

The Sean Tarry trained gelding faces Champions Cup winner Marinaresco in what is anticipated to be a thrilling sub-plot following their clash in the recent Green Point Stakes, where Legal Eagle got the upper hand.

As in his 2016 triumph in South Africa’s premier weight-for-mile, Anton Marcus will be in the irons and the son of Greys Inn will have plenty of supporters from his good 3 draw.

Marcus enjoys prospects of a Gr1 double on the day as he partners the top-class Bela-Bela for Justin Snaith in the R1 million Gr1 Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes.

Candice Bass-Robinson will be aiming for her first Gr1 success since taking over from her Dad and will have Marinaresco, drawn at 10, tuned to the minute in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

She also has the smashing Silver Mountain lining up in the Paddock Stakes – the daughter of Silvano races in the sponsor’s distinctive yellow and black silks.

R1 500 000 L’ORMARINS QUEEN’S PLATE (WFA) (Grade 1)

Weight For Age

1 3 Legal Eagle 60 123 T A A Marcus Sean Tarry 2 7 French Navy 60 115 A W Marwing Sean Tarry 3 10 Marinaresco 60 115 BA G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 4 8 Captain America 60 114 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 5 1 Abashiri 60 113 A G Lerena Mike Azzie 6 5 Sail South 60 112 A R Fourie Brett Crawford 7 2 Silicone Valley 60 111 A D Dillon Glen Puller 8 11 The Conglomerate (AUS) 60 107 T A P Strydom Joey Ramsden 9 9 Midnite Zone 60 102 TBA M Byleveld Brett Crawford 10 4 Fifty Cents 60 95 A G Cheyne Justin Snaith 11 6 Bold Rex 55 101 A R Simons Mike de Kock Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,2) (4,6,9)

R1 000 000 MAINE CHANCE FARMS PADDOCK STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)

For Fillies & Mares at Weight For Age

1 6 Bela-Bela 60 107 A A Marcus Justin Snaith 2 3 Silver Mountain 60 105 A G van Niekerk Candice Bass-Robinson 3 11 Goodtime Gal 60 99 A G Lerena Michael Robinson 4 9 Nightingale 60 99 A A Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson 5 12 Chevauchee (AUS) 60 98 A G Cheyne Brett Crawford 6 1 Star Express 60 98 A P Strydom Justin Snaith 7 5 Tahini 60 97 A S Khumalo Sean Tarry 8 8 Icy Fire 60 94 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 9 2 Safe Harbour 54.5 108 A W Marwing Sean Tarry 10 10 Sail 54.5 102 A S Veale Dennis Drier 11 7 Final Judgement 54.5 99 A R Fourie Glen Kotzen 12 4 Whose That Girl 54.5 90 A M Byleveld Candice Bass-Robinson Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote (1,6) (2,4,12) (5,8) (7,9)