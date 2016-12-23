Green Point Rematch?

A quality draft of 15 horses, including last year’s winner Legal Eagle, was received on Friday for the first entry stage of the Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate to be run at Kenilworth Racecourse on 7 January.

With a stake of R1.5-million, the headline event is on day two of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival and will provide another chance for Marinaresco to see if he can reel the reigning Horse of the Year over 1600m.

The pair met over the same distance in the Gr2 Green Point Stakes earlier this month with Legal Eagle edging out his younger rival. The duel between the two horses has racing fans eager at the prospect of these two continuing their rivalry throughout the Cape Summer Of Champions.

The lone 3yo in the lineup so far, Bold Rex, will carry bottom weight of 55kg while other notable entries include Captain America, Abashiri – also holding an entry in the Grade Two Peninsula Stakes – and Vodacom Durban July winner The Conglomerate.

R1 500 000 1600m (Turf)

L’ORMARINS QUEEN’S PLATE (WFA) (Grade 1)

3 Abashiri Mike Azzie 113 1 Baritone Justin Snaith 105 9 Bold Rex Mike de Kock 101 12 Captain America Brett Crawford 114 10 French Navy Sean Tarry 115 6 It’s My Turn Justin Snaith 105 5 Legal Eagle Sean Tarry 123 7 Mambo Mime Dean Kannemeyer 102 14 Marinaresco Candice Bass-Robinson 115 13 Midnite Zone Brett Crawford 102 8 Sail South Brett Crawford 112 4 Silicone Valley Glen Puller 111 11 St Tropez Joey Ramsden 94 15 The Conglomerate (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107 2 Whisky Baron (AUS) Brett Crawford 103 (15)

The Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes is also setting up to be something of a showdown with both Bela-Bela, a recent winner on her return to action, and Silver Mountain both entered for the Grade One contest over 1800m.

The blue and white theme will be carried throughout both days of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival with the Cartier Sceptre Stakes topping the bill on the opening day.

R1 000 000 1800m (Turf)

PADDOCK STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)

9 Bela-Bela Justin Snaith 107 14 Captain Gambler Joey Ramsden 91 17 Chevauchee (AUS) Brett Crawford 98 5 Epona Joey Ramsden 90 10 Final Judgement Glen Kotzen 99 16 Goodtime Gal Michael Robinson 99 11 Icy Fire Brett Crawford 94 6 Lady Of the House Brett Crawford 100 12 Nightingale Candice Bass-Robinson 99 1 Qing Justin Snaith 95 3 Safe Harbour Sean Tarry 108 15 Sail Dennis Drier 102 4 Silver Mountain Candice Bass-Robinson 105 2 Star Express Justin Snaith 98 8 Tahini Sean Tarry 97 13 Tambalang Sean Tarry 89 18 Visuality Sean Tarry 90 7 Whose That Girl Candice Bass-Robinson 90 (18)

Friday’s festivities are centred around the Garden Party with the sponsor incentivising the respective women’s and men’s Best Dressed competitions.

Tickets for the event are on sale here and Garden Party tickets also ensure access into the Style Lounge the following afternoon.