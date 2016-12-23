Green Point Rematch?

A quality draft of 15 horses, including last year’s winner Legal Eagle, was received on Friday for the first entry stage of the Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate to be run at Kenilworth Racecourse on 7 January.
With a stake of R1.5-million, the headline event is on day two of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival and will provide another chance for Marinaresco to see if he can reel the reigning Horse of the Year over 1600m.
The pair met over the same distance in the Gr2 Green Point Stakes earlier this month with Legal Eagle edging out his younger rival. The duel between the two horses has racing fans eager at the prospect of these two continuing their rivalry throughout the Cape Summer Of Champions.
The lone 3yo in the lineup so far, Bold Rex, will carry bottom weight of 55kg while other notable entries include Captain America, Abashiri – also holding an entry in the Grade Two Peninsula Stakes – and Vodacom Durban July winner The Conglomerate.
R1 500 000 1600m (Turf)
L’ORMARINS QUEEN’S PLATE (WFA) (Grade 1)
|3
|Abashiri
|Mike Azzie
|113
|1
|Baritone
|Justin Snaith
|105
|9
|Bold Rex
|Mike de Kock
|101
|12
|Captain America
|Brett Crawford
|114
|10
|French Navy
|Sean Tarry
|115
|6
|It’s My Turn
|Justin Snaith
|105
|5
|Legal Eagle
|Sean Tarry
|123
|7
|Mambo Mime
|Dean Kannemeyer
|102
|14
|Marinaresco
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|115
|13
|Midnite Zone
|Brett Crawford
|102
|8
|Sail South
|Brett Crawford
|112
|4
|Silicone Valley
|Glen Puller
|111
|11
|St Tropez
|Joey Ramsden
|94
|15
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|Joey Ramsden
|107
|2
|Whisky Baron (AUS)
|Brett Crawford
|103
|(15)
The Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes is also setting up to be something of a showdown with both Bela-Bela, a recent winner on her return to action, and Silver Mountain both entered for the Grade One contest over 1800m.
The blue and white theme will be carried throughout both days of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival with the Cartier Sceptre Stakes topping the bill on the opening day.
R1 000 000 1800m (Turf)
PADDOCK STAKES (WFA) (Grade 1)
|9
|Bela-Bela
|Justin Snaith
|107
|14
|Captain Gambler
|Joey Ramsden
|91
|17
|Chevauchee (AUS)
|Brett Crawford
|98
|5
|Epona
|Joey Ramsden
|90
|10
|Final Judgement
|Glen Kotzen
|99
|16
|Goodtime Gal
|Michael Robinson
|99
|11
|Icy Fire
|Brett Crawford
|94
|6
|Lady Of the House
|Brett Crawford
|100
|12
|Nightingale
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|99
|1
|Qing
|Justin Snaith
|95
|3
|Safe Harbour
|Sean Tarry
|108
|15
|Sail
|Dennis Drier
|102
|4
|Silver Mountain
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|105
|2
|Star Express
|Justin Snaith
|98
|8
|Tahini
|Sean Tarry
|97
|13
|Tambalang
|Sean Tarry
|89
|18
|Visuality
|Sean Tarry
|90
|7
|Whose That Girl
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|90
|(18)
Friday’s festivities are centred around the Garden Party with the sponsor incentivising the respective women’s and men’s Best Dressed competitions.