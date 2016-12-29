See You At The Sun Met

In a month’s time, Kenilworth Racecourse will be a hive of activity as the inaugural Sun Met, celebrated with G.H Mumm is run on what will be the richest raceday in Africa with 13 races offering a combined total of R22-million in stakes.

On a day where the finest thoroughbred talent battles it out on the turf the fashion forward will be duking it out to catch the attention of those soaking up the various hospitality offerings on the day.



Tickets for this strictly over-18 affair start at just R150 for general access and go up to R14 820 for one of the Classic Picnic Sites which can cater for 20 people per area to create an informal raceday experience.



At this stage the Grand Stand Hospitality Suites are sold out but those wanting to experience the VIP treatment have a number of options to choose from.



At R2160 per person the Jockey VIP Lounge package includes full buffet catering as well as a complimentary local bar between 11am and 5pm in a private Bedouin facility and will also ensure access into The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm afterparty.





Tickets to the Circa Trackside Deck ensure a great view of the winning post in a track side Bedouin tent with complimentary local bar, VIP Parking and shuttle service, full service catering, entertainment and private tote facilities for R3300.



The Turf Pavillion package includes premium, all-inclusive shared trackside hospitality with complimentary local bar, premium decor, full service catering and entrance to the official afterparty for R4554 per person.



At R1590 per person the Jockey Lounge ensures access to the racecourse as well as a private Bedouin facility, a dance floor with big screens showing the live performances from the Sun Village, three complimentary Pernod Ricard drinks vouchers as well as a food voucher to purchase from the gourmet vendors.



The Sun Met, celebrated with GH Mumm attracted 30 horses at the close of first entries for the R5-million Grade One event over 2000m.

Final supplementary entries close on 9 January with the final field being announced on 16 January.



The gallops for those horses which make the final field will take place at Kenilworth on 19 January.



For more information regarding ticket options for this glamorous event visit www.sunmet.co.za.



