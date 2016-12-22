Sun Met – The Heat Is On!

The duel we’re all waiting for seems to be playing itself out with Legal Eagle and Marinaresco both finding themselves at the top of the handicapper’s log for the Sun Met, celebrated with G.H. Mumm at Kenilworth on 28 January.

While the showdown between the two is likely to be one of the talking points as the Summer of Champions continues during the Western Cape season there are a number of other contenders who have put their credentials on display.



More recently, Gold Standard, has emerged as a possible challenger after franking the Selangor Cup form with another good run when finishing second to William Longsword in the Grand Parade Cape Guineas last weekend. The Glen Kotzen inmate was supplemented into the Sun Met and seems all but assured of a run.



Another hopeful for the R5-million spectacle who may have all but sealed a place in the showpiece on a star-studded afternoon of racing is Whisky Baron with the four-year-old putting up a comfortable win over 1800m earlier this week which saw the gelding’s merit rating move up a few points.

Log 21/12 Log 2/12 Age Sex Horse MR Trainer 1 1 5 G LEGAL EAGLE 123 Sean Tarry 2 2 4 G MARINARESCO 115 Candice Bass-Robinson 3 3 4 G IT’S MY TURN 105 Justin Snaith 4 4 6 G CAPTAIN AMERICA 114 Brett Crawford 5 5 7 G MASTER SABINA 110 Geoff Woodruff 6 6 5 G THE CONGLOMERATE ( 107 Joey Ramsden 7 7 4 F BELA-BELA 107 Justin Snaith 8 9 4 G ABASHIRI 113 Mike Azzie 9 3 C GOLD STANDARD 108 Glen Kotzen 10 10 5 G FRENCH NAVY 115 Sean Tarry 11 11 5 G MAC DE LAGO (AUS) 114 Weiho Marwing 12 20 4 G WHISKY BARON (AUS) 103 Brett Crawford 13 15 4 C MAMBO MIME 102 Dean Kannemeyer 14 12 4 C BRAZUCA (AUS) 109 Johan Janse van Vuuren 15 13 4 C NEW PREDATOR (AUS) 110 Johan Janse van Vuuren 16 8 4 C BLACK ARTHUR 104 Justin Snaith 17 17 3 G BOLD REX 101 Mike de Kock 18 14 4 C BARITONE 105 Justin Snaith 19 18 5 G DEO JUVENTE 106 Geoff Woodruff 20 16 3 C HEAVENLY BLUE (AUS 100 Mike de Kock 19 4 G CAPE SPEED 101 Dean Kannemeyer 4 G ROCKETBALL 101 Gavin van Zyl 4 F CAPTAIN’S FLAME 100 Andre Nel 5 G PARACHUTE MAN (AUS 99 Ricky Maingard 3 C ZODIAC RULER (AUS) 97 Justin Snaith 7 G DYNAMIC 95 Justin Snaith 4 G NEBULA 95 Brett Crawford 3 C AL FAHAD (AUS) 94 Mike de Kock 5 G ST TROPEZ 94 Joey Ramsden 4 C MACDUFF (AUS) 90 Joey Ramsden





The good-looking grey filly Bela-Bela remains firmly on the handicapper’s log after winning on her return to racing at the weekend while Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup hero Master Sabina and last season’s Triple Crown victor Abashiri still feature prominently as well.





At the bottom of the log, Heavenly Blue who had to overcome a wide draw in the Cape Guineas will have to fight off the likes of Cape Speed, Rocketball, Captain’s Flame and Mauritian raider Parachute Man to retain his position on the standings.



With the “Decades of Glamour” theme decided upon the 2017 edition of one of the jewels of South African horseracing’s crown will be one for the ages.



