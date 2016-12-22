Sun Met – The Heat Is On!

The duel we’re all waiting for seems to be playing itself out with Legal Eagle and Marinaresco both finding themselves at the top of the handicapper’s log for the Sun Met, celebrated with G.H. Mumm at Kenilworth on 28 January.
While the showdown between the two is likely to be one of the talking points as the Summer of Champions continues during the Western Cape season there are a number of other contenders who have put their credentials on display.
More recently, Gold Standard, has emerged as a possible challenger after franking the Selangor Cup form with another good run when finishing second to William Longsword in the Grand Parade Cape Guineas last weekend. The Glen Kotzen inmate was supplemented into the Sun Met and seems all but assured of a run.
Another hopeful for the R5-million spectacle who may have all but sealed a place in the showpiece on a star-studded afternoon of racing is Whisky Baron with the four-year-old putting up a comfortable win over 1800m earlier this week which saw the gelding’s merit rating move up a few points.
|Log 21/12
|Log 2/12
|Age
|Sex
|Horse
|MR
|Trainer
|1
|1
|5
|G
|LEGAL EAGLE
|123
|Sean Tarry
|2
|2
|4
|G
|MARINARESCO
|115
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|3
|3
|4
|G
|IT’S MY TURN
|105
|Justin Snaith
|4
|4
|6
|G
|CAPTAIN AMERICA
|114
|Brett Crawford
|5
|5
|7
|G
|MASTER SABINA
|110
|Geoff Woodruff
|6
|6
|5
|G
|THE CONGLOMERATE (
|107
|Joey Ramsden
|7
|7
|4
|F
|BELA-BELA
|107
|Justin Snaith
|8
|9
|4
|G
|ABASHIRI
|113
|Mike Azzie
|9
|3
|C
|GOLD STANDARD
|108
|Glen Kotzen
|10
|10
|5
|G
|FRENCH NAVY
|115
|Sean Tarry
|11
|11
|5
|G
|MAC DE LAGO (AUS)
|114
|Weiho Marwing
|12
|20
|4
|G
|WHISKY BARON (AUS)
|103
|Brett Crawford
|13
|15
|4
|C
|MAMBO MIME
|102
|Dean Kannemeyer
|14
|12
|4
|C
|BRAZUCA (AUS)
|109
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|15
|13
|4
|C
|NEW PREDATOR (AUS)
|110
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|16
|8
|4
|C
|BLACK ARTHUR
|104
|Justin Snaith
|17
|17
|3
|G
|BOLD REX
|101
|Mike de Kock
|18
|14
|4
|C
|BARITONE
|105
|Justin Snaith
|19
|18
|5
|G
|DEO JUVENTE
|106
|Geoff Woodruff
|20
|16
|3
|C
|HEAVENLY BLUE (AUS
|100
|Mike de Kock
|19
|4
|G
|CAPE SPEED
|101
|Dean Kannemeyer
|4
|G
|ROCKETBALL
|101
|Gavin van Zyl
|4
|F
|CAPTAIN’S FLAME
|100
|Andre Nel
|5
|G
|PARACHUTE MAN (AUS
|99
|Ricky Maingard
|3
|C
|ZODIAC RULER (AUS)
|97
|Justin Snaith
|7
|G
|DYNAMIC
|95
|Justin Snaith
|4
|G
|NEBULA
|95
|Brett Crawford
|3
|C
|AL FAHAD (AUS)
|94
|Mike de Kock
|5
|G
|ST TROPEZ
|94
|Joey Ramsden
|4
|C
|MACDUFF (AUS)
|90
|Joey Ramsden
The good-looking grey filly Bela-Bela remains firmly on the handicapper’s log after winning on her return to racing at the weekend while Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup hero Master Sabina and last season’s Triple Crown victor Abashiri still feature prominently as well.
At the bottom of the log, Heavenly Blue who had to overcome a wide draw in the Cape Guineas will have to fight off the likes of Cape Speed, Rocketball, Captain’s Flame and Mauritian raider Parachute Man to retain his position on the standings.
With the “Decades of Glamour” theme decided upon the 2017 edition of one of the jewels of South African horseracing’s crown will be one for the ages.
Ticket sales are open and those wanting to be part of a star-studded day both on and off the track can go to http://bit.ly/2i4yBv7