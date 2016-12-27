No Seconds For Lyle

Sacrificing his Christmas lunch while the rest of us overindulged paid dividends for Avontuur-sponsored Lyle Hewitson when he piloted the Sean Tarry trained Rikitikitana to an impressive win in the R250 000 Gr3 Christmas Handicap at Greyville on Boxing Day.

The polished and talented Hewitson’s professional approach belies his youth and he had no issues making the 52kgs set for the 4yo Rikitikitana in a typically competitive Christmas Handicap line-up.

The day started well for him and trainer Sean Tarry, when two races earlier, the pair was awarded a win in the boardroom after Lucky Luciano was on the receiving end of some rough stuff from the original winner Silver Rose.

The Stipes took what felt like an eternity to reach their decision – but it is another call we have to say we feel they got right.

Run over the turf mile, the Christmas Handicap saw last year’s runner-up Stormy Eclipse start a weak second fancy after the money came for Rikitikitana’s stablemate, Lunar Approach.

With the temperamental Rikitikitana losing a few lengths at the break, Andrew Fortune led the way in the bright orange silks of Sylvester The Cat, who made the running ahead of Celtic Captain and Budapest.

At about the 800m backers of Lunar Approach were horrified to see their favourite pulled out of the race by S’manga Khumalo – we have not yet ascertained the reasons for the pull-up.

Into the straight, Rikitikitana was closer to last as Ashton Park went down the rail with Sylvester The Cat fading out.

Topweight Celtic Captain was staying on well and looked dangerous inside the 250m, but Hewitson had things under control as he had Rikitikitana in full cry, storming down the centre to win by a half length in a time of 98 secs.

Trainer Gareth Van Zyl dominated the places as Celtic Captain held his form well and ran a gallant second 0,75 lengths in front of his stablemate Budapest – who appeared to enjoy the change in race tactics adopted by Alec Forbes.

Stormy Eclipse came on too late under Anton Marcus but managed fourth, ahead of the one-paced Ashton Park.

Marcus had what looked a top book of 7 rides and managed to ride a double on the afternoon.

This was Rikitikitana’s biggest success to date – he has won 4 races with 8 places from 21 starts and took his bank to R457 550.

Bred by The Alchemy, he is a 4yo gelded son of Toreador out of the four-time winning National Assembly mare, Russian Foxtrot.