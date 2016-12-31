That’s It For 2016!

Triple Crown winning trainer Mike Azzie rounded off a year of mixed emotions in champagne style at Turffontein on Saturday.

His Var flyer Rivarine disposed of his mostly older rivals to win the R250 000 Gr3 Lebelo Sprint with a smashing display of raw speed.

The beautifully bred Rivarine was one of the most promising 2yo’s of his generation and having his first outing in the final feature of 2016 for his new owners, Brian Riley and Tinus Gericke, he showed his true colours, despite shifting in badly in the latter stages.

Previously owned by Adriaan and Rika Van Vuuren, Rivarine was not catalogued on the November Mixed Sale where the majority of their horses were dispersed.

But the Azzman will be thrilled to have retained this speedball in his team and he looks to train on into a top-class racehorse.

Rivarine had bolted and been withdrawn from the Golden Loom on Charity Mile Day, seemingly affected by the novelty of the lights and the on-course crowd.

But on Saturday Lyle Hewitson made no mistakes as he moved up to challenge the free-striding Greasepaint at the 350m.

Lengthening impressively, Rivarine drew off to win like a good horse – his margin of 1,25 lengths being undermined by some serious ground wasting when shifting in late towards the inside running rail.

Two fillies completed the all 3yo places, with Queen Laurie holding Wrecking Ball for the minor cheques.

Rivarine, who started at 11-10, won in a decent time for the 1000m of 55,85 secs.

Sean Tarry’s lightly raced Captain’s Causeway disappointed finishing downfield.

The dual Gr1 placed Rivarine has now won 4 races with 5 places from 10 starts. He has earned a total of R663 125.

A R600 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Rivarine was bred in partnership by Avontuur Stud and Mr & Mrs Cedric Amm.

The Amms raced the outstanding J&B Met winning River Jetez, a versatile daughter of Jet Master who won 11 races from 1400m to 2400m.

The River Jetez name will be around for a long time yet! She is currently in foal again to Var, has a Dynasty colt at foot – and a 2yo filly by Oratorio called Jetori will race in the Avontuur silks one of these fine days.