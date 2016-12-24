International Congress – CBC Members

The International Thoroughbred Breeders Federation Congress will be held on 8th and 9th January 2017.

The two day open veterinary forum at the Table Bay Hotel boasts an international line-up of speakers.

The topics for discussion are highly relevant to us all in the thoroughbred industry and this is a rare opportunity to hear perspectives on some of the best and current research available.

The Cape Breeder’s Club will be covering the cost of the tickets for their members.

Anybody wishing to attend should please contact Wendy Probert by no later than Friday 30th December.

Contact Wendy on [email protected] or 074 375 4018