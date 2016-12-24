Kotzen – ‘Hoping For Top Four’

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – CALL TO ACCOUNT (1): She goes well and has a nice pedigree. I am hoping for a nice run and would be disappointed if she does not run well.

MARGOT STEYN

Race 1 – CHERIKA (2): No comment!

Race 1 – CHESTNUTS CHARM (3): No comment!

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 1 – MOONLIGHT DANCER (7): A very nice filly – she has some speed but has not galloped – she should run a decent race.

PAUL REEVES

Race 1 – NANNA ANNA (8): Trainer unable to be contacted for comment.

Race 3 – SCORPION QUEEN (12): Trainer unable to be contacted for comment.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – PRINCESS PEACH (9): A smart filly – I trained the mother whom won first time out and produced a lot of precocious young horses. I am hoping to be in the first four if not too green.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – RINGS AND THINGS (10): Quite a nice filly but she is not fully wound up. I am not quite sure what to expect but she should run a decent race.

NATHAN KOTZEN FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – RUMBAVAR (11): Is showing some nice work at home but will need further in time. She can still however be competitive here and place.

ANDRE NEL

Could not be contacted for comment.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 3 – MISS CARRERA (8): Will need the run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.