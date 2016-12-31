Brett’s Phelan Lucky Today

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – DUTCH PHILIP (2): Looks a nice colt but not much to go on but he should run well.

Race 1 – OVERDOSE (8): Is still green and babyish – should need a few runs to feature.

Race 4 – TWILIGHT TRIP (11): A nice colt, should need first run but should run a fair and competitive race if not too green.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 1 – GIMME THE LIGHT (4): A very nice colt that shows quite a lot but has not been on the grass recently – probably will need it a little bit.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 1 – KLOPP (6): Nice horse – if not too green can run a fair race.

Race 1 – PHELAN LUCKY (9): Pretty much the same as Klopp – place chance if not too green.

Race 4 – BOBBY DAZZLER (7): Will need the run.

PAUL REEVES

Race 1 – SILVER ROCK (10): A nice colt but distance probably a bit short – trying to qualify for the impossible.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – THE BORDER WAR (12): Will be very, very green and will need the run badly.

ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – Q TIBB (8): A fair filly but will need more ground.

Race 4 – KAMPALA CAMPARI (10): A nice horse and could run a competitive race.

Race 8 – STRAAT-KIND (13): A fair filly but has the raced runners to beat.

GREG ENNION

Could not be contacted for comment.

MR ALLIE

Race 8 – YOLANDA (14): She is showing very good work at home on the sand and if reproducing that on the grass today – could run well, if not too green.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 8 – REBEL PERFORMANCE (11): Will need first run.

