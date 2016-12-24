Let’s Do It For Alistair

The South African horseracing community was shocked to learn this week that one of its brightest young stars had fallen ill.

Alistair Cohen wrote on twitter on Christmas Eve:

‘’Today I got the worst news of my life. Was diagnosed with cancer. I will be on the long list of survivors at the end of this.”

The 26 year old Gauteng racecaller and sports show host commences chemotherapy treatment on Thursday 29 December.

Justin Vermaak of Greenstreet Bloodstock has announced that as a drive to render assistance and to raise funding for medical specialist treatment for the popular racing personality, he would be hosting a golf day at Blair Athol on Friday 3 February.

Justin said that they would be selling hole sponsorships and four-balls and that anyone interested should please contact him.

“Alistair is an integral part of the SA racing community and is one of our brightest young stars. Apart from that, he has been a friend of mine, having grown up in racing together from a young age. I will fight tooth and nail to help him get through this terrible disease. It is heartening to know that the racing community is such a tight knit one and that some exceptional human beings have already put themselves forward to help wherever possible. This golf day is our small way of saying we care and we will do what we can and what it takes to help. Please join us as a player on the day, or as a sponsor. Just contact me and let’s help Alistair through a fight we can all beat and survive as a team.”

Justin may be contacted on 072 623 7994 or on email at: [email protected]

The Sporting Post wishes Alistair Cohen and his family every strength at this testing time and we support these very generous efforts.