Call The Cape Doctor

The R150 000 Listed Southeaster Sprint brings the curtain down on the 2016 Cape feature programme at Kenilworth on Saturday.

It looks a tricky handicap to negotiate with mature speed firepower interspersed with some sketchy recent form. It goes without saying that there could be a surprise lurking.

Brett Crawford’s Gr1 Cape Flying Championship winner Gulf Storm is the obvious class in the eleven horse field and, while he has plenty to do off the 62kg mark, will strip a fitter horse after his solitary prep run, when 2,30 lengths off his subsequent Merchants winning stablemate Search Party.

Just off the best of them and now a 6yo, Gulf Storm is an eight-time winner with ample capacity and proven course capability, to still add to his bank.

The 2015 Gr2 Cape Merchants winner Triptique ran a cracker behind New Predator in the Drill Hall Stakes, but has failed to live up to anything near that sort of performance since.

Winless in over a year, Dennis Drier tries the blinkers again and it is worth taking cognisance of this 5yo’s tumble down the ratings.

That surely means that he could get back to winning ways soon and he will be primed and ready – having his third run this term.

Candice Bass-Robinson enjoyed a day of mixed emotions last Saturday – saddling her first Gr2 success but also enduring a host of seconds.

She sends out a trio, headed by last year’s runner-up Ernie.

The 2016 Listed Sophomore Sprint winner has proven a little disappointing but after a fair 4,40 lengths Merchants effort may well be ready to put his best foot forward again.

Anton Marcus rides his stable companion, the evergreen Gr2 winning 7yo Tevez.

The son of Caesour will find this drop in class to his liking and has been close enough at his recent starts to make a top four choice in this line up.

It is interesting to note that stable jockey Grant van Niekerk rides the weakest of the three in the troubled Line Break.

The son of Dynasty has poor form and cannot be included on current showings.

The Var gelding Tar Heel is back at home after acquitting himself quite well up in Gauteng.

His good second to Bull Valley in the Golden Loom brings him in with a chance here, but he is probably most effective over the minimum trip and the extra 100m could prove to be a bridge too far.

Richard Fourie is riding like a man possessed and partners the handily weighted and progressive La Favourari.

The son of Querari faces his biggest test to date, but has run close enough to the likes of promising contemporaries Attenborough and Pillar Of Hercules, to suggest that he may be a few points better than his 89 merit rating.

Captain Swarovski won two consecutive races at this track in January as a 3yo and then after two feature fails picked up a Greyville polytrack win.

He is yet to assert himself this term but has not been far off and could find his winning ways again.

Glen Puller’s Asstar was unplaced in this event last year, but found some form with two good wins up in KZN during the SA Champions Season.

The son of Ashaawes failed to show when possibly need the run and 7,85 lengths behind Search Party in the Merchants.

He is likely to strip much fitter and could find the place money.

The Vaughan Marshall yard will still be on a high after their Guineas glory on Saturday, but won’t be holding out too much hope for their pair of Olympian and Vincente.

Olympian is a few kilos better off with Tevez and Gulf Storm on their last meeting, but should still find this tough going – even on handicap terms.

His well-bred stablemate Vincente returns from a stint up North with Louis Goosen.

The Var entire is top-class but has his issues. He finished only 5,90 lengths off Bull Valley in the Golden Loom and off a galloping 52kgs, could find a winning run if sound.

This is a very competitive handicap, where luck at the break and race tactics with the south-easter blowing, likely to play their part.

The cream usually rises to the top and we are going to suggest Gulf Storm the value at the expense of Tevez and Triptique.

The lightly weighted Vincente can be regarded the dark horse.