LQP Festival – Countdown

The final fields for the 2017 edition of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival will be announced on Thursday 29 December.

The Cartier Gr2 Sceptre Stakes will be the headline event on the opening day of the inaugural L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival taking place at Kenilworth Racecourse on 6 & 7 January.

THE Sceptre Stakes has always had a touch of class about it and this year even more so with the news that luxury jeweller Cartier has taken on the sponsorship.

“Cartier is honoured to be sponsoring the inaugural L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate for the second consecutive year. L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate continues to mirror Cartier’s ideals and values of elegance, passion, excellence, talent and respect. The 2017 two-day festival is sure to be the best yet,” says Alessandro Patti, Managing Director of Cartier Africa.

Prizes by Cartier will be presented to the Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Best Hat for both Friday and Saturday’s competitions, and will include a Mini C de Cartier handbag, a Trinity Bracelet, cufflinks, a Must de Cartier wallet, cashmere scarves and other exclusive creations.

The second day of the Festival sees the running of the prestigious Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate as well as the Gr1 Maine Chance Farm Paddock Stakes, a contest that not only adds immense value to the breeding industry but also ensures the winner an entry into the Breeders Cup Mile in the USA later on in the year.

Sticking with the blue and white theme for both days of the Festival, racegoers are encouraged to get their tickets for Friday afternoon’s Garden Party with live jazz, L’Ormarins Brut and access into the Style Lounge the following afternoon – complimenting the world-class horseracing action – all adding appeal.