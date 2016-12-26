In Pursuit Of A Fortune

Nine well subscribed races make up the Vaal Tuesday programme where veteran jockey Andrew Fortune will be aiming to peg one or two back on new national log leader Greg Cheyne.

Pivotal Pursuit could be one of Fortune’s better rides when he lines up in the day’s topliner.

The Australian-bred Pivotal Pursuit lumbers top weight in the R125 000 MR 100 Handicap over the Vaal straight outside track.

The seasoned Fortune gets the best out of the 7yo who is aiming for his eighth career win.

He has run two top-class races over 40m shorter and is likely to appreciate this 1200m and will be running on late. His close up effort to the top-class Trip To Heaven at his penultimate start catches the eye.

The Silvano gelding Silver Scooter has not been at his best recently but on his best earlier form would be a factor, although it is on the short side for him.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s Seattle Lady is the only member of the fairer sex in this field.

The daughter of Sail From Seattle is all heart and takes on the boys again after a good win going away under Frankie Dettori on the Air Mauritius International Jockeys Challenge raceday.

She looks quite competitive under her 52,5kgs as she steps up in class.

The 6yo Morpheus pulled up distressed after running a 2,50 length third to CaptainOfMyHeart last time out.

The four-time winning Amazing Strike has good course and distance form and tried extra ground with no progress again at his last start.

A horse bred on staying lines, he has tumbled down the ratings and could find a winning mark any time soon.

Pure Blonde is the second of the Alec Laird runners.

The son of Kahal has shown good ability with 3 wins from his 7 starts and was last seen in the Gr3 Man O’ War Sprint where he ran a decent 2,15 length fifth to Bull Valley when starting a 22-10 favourite. He is a big runner on paper but his fitness must be in doubt after a 38 week break.

The Joey Soma-trained Miracle Bureau retains the blinkers after a fair seventh in the Listed Golden Loom.

The lightly raced son of Trippi has decent sprint form and could run into the back end of the quartets.

Mike Azzie’s often rather in-and-out Splendid Garden has run two better races recently. He looks held though, being a kilo worse off with Pivotal Pursuit for a 2,25 length beating at their last clash.

The Sean Tarry entire Fort Meyers won his maiden over Tuesday’s course and distance but has generally been campaigned over further and may have lost some of his toe as he has matured.

His form was very decent but he ran very poorly on Charity Mile day when stone last and some 18,50 lengths behind Janoobi.

We are leaning towards Pivotal Pursuit to get back to winning ways and hold off the mare Seattle Lady.

Amazing Strike is the possible quartet kicker if finding his form.