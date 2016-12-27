Sergeant Leads The Charge

Freelance Cape based jockey Richard Fourie is making a serious bid for a national title this term and his four winners at Kenilworth on Christmas Eve was the highlight of an entertaining meeting.

Fourie’s quartet of winners included an armchair end-to-end win on the Justin Snaith-trained Sergeant Hardy in the R150 000 Need For Speed Sprint.

The son of Captain Al is said to be a ‘roarer’ and a fellow with serious breathing problems.

His heart and natural ability outstrip those ailments though and there was no stopping him as he galloped his 8 rivals off their feet in the non black-type feature for a smooth win over the 1000m. He beat Soweto Moon by 3 lengths in a time of 59,34 secs.

The 12-10 favourite Attenborough never got into the mix and ran a rather disappointing 6,05 lengths fourth.

Sergeant Hardy had just been run out of it late in the Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes by Gauteng filly Safe Harbour, after he had hung badly late.

Trainer Justin Snaith quipped that had his rider Anthony Delpech known him a little better, things could have worked out better there.

But the smart sprinter will get another chance at big money. He lines up next on Sun Met Day in the $500 000 CTS 12000.

Bred by Veronica Foulkes of Normandy Stud, it was a blessing in disguise that this multiple stakes winning galloper failed the Vet at the sale due to his breathing issues. He now races in a partnership of Veronica and her son, Oscar.

Sergeant Hardy was the fourth consecutive Captain Al Saturday feature winner in the Cape this December.

Search Party won the Gr2 Cape Merchants on 3 December, Jo’s Bond won the Gr2 Southern Cross Stakes on 10 December, William Longsword won the Gr1 Cape Guineas on 17 December and then Sergeant Hardy rounded the quartet off on a humbler note with his win here.

He was a R450 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 buy back and bred by Normandy Stud.

The colt is by champion sire Captain Al out of the four-time winner Hard Lady (by Hard Up), who also raced in the vieux rose and white silks.

He has now won 5 races with 2 places from 7 starts and stakes of R935 425.

Richard Fourie got the day under way when he steered the well-bred debutante Princess Peach home for Glen Kotzen.

He also rode a great double for the broad smiling Mike Robinson on the consistent Shall Be Free and King Of The Corn later in the day.