In The Heat Of Summer…

Drakenstein Stud’s multiple Equus Champion Sprinter What A Winter broke the ice in style at Kenilworth on New Year’s Eve when his son Dutch Philip impressed with a facile victory on his 1000m debut.

A son of the ill-fated triple champion sire Western Winter, What A Winter won four Gr1’s in 15 victories from 1000m to 1600m. That from 26 starts in a distinguished track career that saw him lift three Equus Champion Awards.

The Daytona Stud-bred What A Winter was trained by Mike Bass and raced in a partnership comprising the retired legend and his premier clients, Bryn Ressell, Guy Shirtliff and Marsh Shirtliff.

There was a sentimental angle to Saturday’s first winner as Dutch Philip was signed for at sale by Mike Bass, and is trained by his daughter Candice Bass-Robinson.

The good-looking colt races in Marsh Shirtliff’s famous white, blue and pink silks, in partnership with Bryn Ressell and Mayfair Speculators.

Dutch Philip showed maturity as he relaxed early under Grant van Niekerk and then turned the power on late to beat fellow first-timer Wonderwall by 1,50 lengths in a decent 58,98 secs.

The raced odds-on favourite Captain My Captain was well beaten in third.

Dutch Philip was the first of Van Niekerk’s hat-trick in the first three races on a beautiful Cape summer’s day.

What A Winter’s first crop has made a major impact in the sales ring.

His yearlings fetched up to R850 000 at past January’s Cape Premier Yearling Sale, and he was also the Leading First Crop Sire on aggregate at the 2016 Val De Vie Yearling Sale.

Dutch Philip was purchased by Mike Bass off the 2016 CTS March Yearling Sale for R460 000.

What A Winter made an impact there too – ending the two day sale as the Leading Sire on aggregate, with his 11 yearlings grossing a total of R2,430,000.

Dutch Philip was bred by Rex Stud and is out of the five time winning Dominion Royale mare, Upity Ann, who won from 1000m to a mile.

What A Winter has 9 lots on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale, which is being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 21 and 22 January.

It may be time to start studying the catalogue!