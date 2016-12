As the clock ticks down on another year, there was plenty to be happy and sad about as we reflect back on 2016 in the fascinating world of South African horseracing.

We record some of the highlights and lowlights both on and off the track as we look forward to the challenges of 2017.

Sit back, relax and click on the link below – and if you have any thoughts to add, please make use of our comments facility.

Have a terrific 2017!

The Year That Was