Sun Met International Blow

The excitement over the entry of the Mauritius Horse Of The Year Parachute Man in the R5 million Sun Met has come to nought as a result of South African red tape.

The former Cape-based son of High Chaparral was one of 28 entries for the big race to be run at Kenilworth on Saturday, 28 January 2017.

In a press release issued by his trainer Ricky Maingard, the circumstances were outlined:

It is with regret that we unfortunately announce that we have had to call off Parachute Man’s participation in the forthcoming Sun Met due to be run in Cape Town, South Africa, on 28 January 2017.

This is due mainly to the South African Directorate of Animal Health refusing to consider the use of the Kenilworth quarantine (officially approved as an outgoing quarantine station) for our use on arrival in the RSA where Parachute Man and his travelling companion could be trained each day preceding the race.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Agro Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the South African Consulate in Mauritius, the Mauritius Consulate in South Africa, as well as the MTC for all their co operation and assistance given to try and make our proposed venture a possibility.

The owners of Parachute Man will meet early in the New Year to discuss the various options regarding Parachute Man’s future racing career and you will be advised accordingly in due course.

For the immediate future, Parachute Man will come out of isolation, put out of work and given a very well earned rest at Floreal.

Final supplementary entries for the Gr1 Sun Met close at 11h00 on Monday 9 January 2017. Weights will be published the same day.