Spies – ‘Top Five Hopes’

GREG AND KAREN ANTHONY

Race 1 – RUBY SPARKS (16): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

PAUL PETER

Race 2 – ALPINE ECHO (1) and Race 4 – THE HUNTING GAME (15): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

LEON ERASMUS

Race 2 – CAPE FLYER (2), KONTIKI (4) and SARDIUS (6): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

CORNE SPIES

Race 2 – QUINLAN (5): The distance may be a bit short – hope he jumps well – the stallion produces nice early horses. He is showing at home that he is ready to race and if the opposition is not too strong I am hoping to finish in the money – I will be disappointed if he is not in the first five.

ORMOND FERRARIS

Race 2 – VANQUISH (8): He is still a bit stupid and will need the experience.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 2 – GEORGIA MAY (10): Is a bit small but quite quick. Do not worry about the horse not wearing shoes, she has never had shoes on in her life!

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 3 – BAUDELAIRE (6): Has not been showing much at all and may take a run or two to improve – could also be green.

