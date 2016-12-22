Candice Dawson – ‘He Could Run Well’

DAVID NIEUWENHUIZEN

Race 1 – RACING SNAKE (12): Will need the experience.

Race 4 – IRRESISTABLE JODY (11): Will need the experience.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment on first timers.

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 2 – HIGHLANDER (7): Is likely to develop into a nice colt in time.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 2 – TOWN FLYER (14): A nice horse. I am just hoping he settles in the race and runs on. If he settles, he should run well.

LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

No comment on first timers.

ALEC LAIRD

No comment on first timers.

ZIETSMAN OOSTHUIZEN FOR BILL HUMAN

Race 5 – WESTERN GLIDER (9): Will be scratched.

