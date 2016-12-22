Home » Racing & Sport » Candice Dawson – ‘He Could Run Well’

Candice Dawson – ‘He Could Run Well’

Candice Dawson – likes a bit of Town Flyer

DAVID NIEUWENHUIZEN

 Race 1 – RACING SNAKE (12): Will need the experience.

Race 4 – IRRESISTABLE JODY (11): Will need the experience.

 JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

 No comment on first timers.

 ST JOHN GRAY

 Race 2 – HIGHLANDER (7): Is likely to develop into a nice colt in time.

 CANDICE DAWSON

 Race 2 – TOWN FLYER (14): A nice horse. I am just hoping he settles in the race and runs on. If he settles, he should run well.

 LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

 No comment on first timers.

 ALEC LAIRD

 No comment on first timers.

 ZIETSMAN OOSTHUIZEN FOR BILL HUMAN

 Race 5 – WESTERN GLIDER (9): Will be scratched.

 Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.

