Vaal Thursday – Important Notice

Virtually the full width of the Vaal straight will be used in order to enhance the prospects of Thursday’s scheduled meeting on the inside track at the venue taking place.

Late on Wednesday afternoon the going was soft with a penetrometer reading of 28 after unusually heavy rain in the last few days. The area has received 85.5mm of rain in the last seven days of which 22mm has fallen in the last 24 hours.



In a bid to save the meeting, the planned track configuration will be changed in order to find the most suitable going for racing.

The middle rail separating the inside and outside tracks will be removed and the inside rail will be moved in five metres from the 2000m to 500m marks.



The starting stalls will be placed against the outside rail in races down the straight course and against the inside rail in races round the turn.



More rain is forecast and should there be any overnight rain, a track inspection will be held early on Thursday morning to determine if the meeting can go ahead.