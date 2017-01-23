Sun Met – Trainers Speak

A total of 15 runners will face the starter for the inaugural running of the R5 million 2017 Gr1 Sun Met on Saturday, 28 January 2017. With the final fields and draws confirmed we canvassed trainers for their thoughts.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry saddles a powerful double header in current Horse of the Year and dual Queen’s Plate finisher, Legal Eagle. Legal Eagle finished second to Smart Call in last year’s race, but has done little wrong since, adding three more Group 1’s and a Group 2 to his CV. Legal Eagle shoulders joint top weight of 60kgs, has the services of Anton Marcus in the saddle and has drawn 9. The second half of the Tarry offensive, 5yo Count Dubois gelding French Navy, will be having his start since his end of season break. Weichong Marwing has the ride and the pair have an impost of 58kgs and have drawn 1. Sean said, “Obviously I”m very pleased with French Navy’s draw. Legal Eagle could have been worse. It’s not panic stations, but we’re not over the moon.”

Weiho Marwing saddles Mac De Lago for a second bite at the Met cherry after a mid-field finish in 2016. The 5yo Encosta De Lago gelding also shoulders 60kgs, has drawn wide at 14 and will have Aldo Domeyer in the irons next Saturday. Weiho commented, “It’s not the best draw, but we’ve been dealt the cards and will work around it. His prep has gone very well and I’m very happy with where he is now. He’s a horse that has a lot of ability and I’m confident he’ll give his best.”

The enigmatic Joey Ramsden mounts a two pronged attack in 2016 July winner, The Conglomerate who is assigned 60kgs and has big name international rider, Frankie Dettori drafted in for the ride. His second runner is the 4yo Street Cry colt Macduff, who carries 57.5 and will be partnered by stable jockey, Donovan Dillon. Asked about his draws, Joey commented, “I’m very happy with the 7 draw for The Conglomerate and Frankie is a brilliant jockey.” Macduff has drawn 11 out of 15 and Joey says, “I’m not too fussed about the draw. The Kenilworth track is running very quick this year and we made the mistake of trying to place him too handy last time, but he has a good form line on Whisky Baron.”

Someone who is smiling is Candice Bass-Robinson. She saddles Marinaresco who will jump from gate 2 and has regular rider Grant van Niekerk on board. Her comment was short and sweet, “He’s got a good draw at last, so I’m happy!” The 4yo Silvano gelding will carry 59.5kgs.

The Snaith Racing team saddles three runners. The 4yo Dynasty gelding It’s My Turn carries 59.5, has drawn 6 and will be ridden by his Cape Derby winning partner, Piere Strydom. Jono says, “We couldn’t be happier with the position we’ve drawn as Piere would love to have him closer to the pace this time out.” The 4yp Trippi colt, Baritone has drawn 3, carries 57.5kgs and Andrew Fortune has been engaged for the ride. “Andrew will have him just off the pace from this draw. He is trying this trip for the first time and it’s difficult to assess his chances.” The diminutive grey filly Bela-Bela is sure to be a favourite with purists and day trippers alike. She has a plum draw of 5, carries 57kgs and Anthony Delpech, who flew down to ride her Met gallop this week, will take the reins again next Saturday. Jono says, “Anthony was very impressed with her gallop and with the 5 draw she has to be in the frame, but obviously it’s difficult against the boys.”

Brett Crawford saddles Captain America and Whisky Baron. Captain America goes for his second tilt at the Met title and has a 10 draw and regular partner, Corne Orffer in the saddle and 58kgs to shoulder. Grade 2 Peninsula Handicap winner, Whisky Baron has jockey log leader and Ridgemont retained rider Greg Cheyne in the irons, has an 8 draw to go with his no 8 saddle cloth and 57.5kgs to carry to post. Brett said Whisky Baron has a “fair draw”. He was less pleased about Captain America’s 10 draw, but was characteristically philosophical. “It’s not the best draw and we would obviously prefer lower, but I think we’ll be alright from there.”

Gauteng challenger Johan Janse van Vuuren saddles the Teofilio import, Brazuca who has shown himself at home on the Kenilworth track with top class finishes in the 2015 Cape Guineas and 2016 Cape Derby. He has drawn 12, carries 57.5kgs and Gavin Lerena has been secured for the Met ride. The straight shooting Janse van Vuuren commented, “Unfortunately we don’t have a cracking draw. The horse runs from off the pace and he does have a turn of foot, but he’ll need a bit of luck. I was very happy with his gallop, but it’s a strong field and he’s got a tough task.”

Dean Kannemeyer has two runners. Cape Speed is a 4yo Ideal World gelding and has drawn widest of all at 15. He has the services of Keagan De Melo in the saddle and will carry 57.5kgs. Mambo Mime is a 4yo colt by Mambo In Seattle. He has drawn 13, has Grant Behr in the irons and will be carrying 57.5kgs. Dean got something of a raw deal with double digit draws for both his runners, but remained upbeat. “Cape Speed is drawn on the extreme outside, but we’ll take our chances. He blew 800m with blinkers on Thursday morning and he went very well, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finished on top of them. You can ignore his last run. He jarred a knee a little, but we’ve sorted that out. He’s fit, he’s well and we’re going to take our chances here. Mambo Mime has got good 3yo form. When we brought him back as a 4yo, we gave him a prep over 1200m, which was obviously a little sharp for him and he finished right on top of Whisky Baron in December. His last run (in the Peninsula Handicap on Queen’s Plate day) was a bit disappointing, but he came back a bit shaken up as well. He’s put that behind him and worked nicely on Thursday, and if he puts his best foot forward, he could well be in the shake up.”

Glen Kotzen and Richard Fourie have formed a formidable partnership this term and have a plum draw of 4 for their good looking Trippi colt, Gold Standard. He is the only 3yo in the race and will carry a rock bottom 52kgs. A smiling Glen Kotzen commented, “Obviously we’re delighted. We were hoping to draw somewhere between 1 -7 (7 is our lucky number), so we’re happy. You don’t know how much pressure there is until you’re the one up there doing the draw, but we’re happy. He’s exceptionally well and put up a great gallop at home just a few days ago, which is why we just paraded him on Thursday.”