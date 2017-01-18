A Walk In The Park

Horse On Fire

Fairview 13th January

They raced on the poly track on Friday where four of the nine races were staged over 1300m. Quickest home in these was STAR BURST GALAXY when winning the afternoon’s feature event, the non-black type Aloe Handicap for 3yo’s. Soon up handy, the daughter of Var was always poised to strike. She did so shortly after passing the 200m marker and won going away by two and a quarter.

The faster of the two 1000m races was the MR84 Handicap and here victory went to the speedy FIRE HORSE. Soon at the head of affairs, the bottom weight kept up a healthy gallop throughout. He quickened well in the short home straight, and although ORIENTAL TIGER (always second) chased hard throughout, he won well by three quarters.

They also ran two races over 1900m and quickest home here was GLOBAL EXPRESS in the MR86 Handicap. Another to win from the front, Gavin Smith’s charge (sweating) kept on strongly in the straight and won without any anxious moments from the running on SCENT by a length and a half. Third placed DREAMFOREST finished best of all in this race.

Titbits

Positioned 11th of the 14 turning for home, WICKED LADY JANE was hampered 300m out when a length and three quarter third in the girls’ maiden plate over 1300m.

Let It Rain

Greyville 13th January

Rain fell heavily during the first race on Friday evening and as a result the going was changed from standard to rain affected. Six of the nine races were run over 1400m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was LAST TIGER in the bill topping MR93 Handicap. On leaving the stalls it was the grey STOLEN DESTINY who elected to make the running whilst Dean Kannemeyer’s charge, in a very tightly bunched field, raced seventh. He ran best of all over the final 400m and in what proved to be a real thriller he got up in the very last stride to deny the always handy NICKLAUS (led 200m).

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1900m where the quicker of the two was the MR62 Handicap in which the 3yo ROCKEFELLER registered his second career victory. The son of Philanthropist went to the front early on, but then settled back into second for most of the journey. He regained the lead as they approached the 300m marker and went on to score easing down by a length.

The one remaining race was a MR62 Handicap over 1200m and in heavy rain the Sporting Post’s generously priced Roving Banker WESKUS KLONG was on the mark. Freely available at 16/1 on the off Andre Nel’s charge raced in midfield during the early part of the race. He ran on well in the straight, and with the rest well beaten he got the better of PHOEBUS (also came from midfield) by a length and a half.

Titbits

In another race run in heavy rain, MY PAL AL was eased late when winning the MR76 Handicap over 1400m by four and three quarters.

Sealed With A Kiss

Turffontein 14th January

The easiest victory on the old stand side track on Saturday was undoubtedly that of KISSABLE in the Juvenile Plate over 1000m. Backed as if unbeatable at the track (1/4 into 1/7), Paul Matchett’s charge made virtually all. She was three and a quarter lengths clear going through the 400m and with jockey Randal Simons barely having to move a muscle, she cruised clear in the closing stages of the race to score by seven and a half.

Another to win as he liked, albeit by a much shorter distance, was KANGAROO JACK in the fastest of the three 1400m races, a pinnacle stakes. Slung in at the weights, the 9/20 favourite was content to sit in midfield early on. He put his head in front going through the 400m, and asked to do no more than was absolutely necessary by Andrew Fortune, he won with a ton in hand by just over a half.

Quickest home in the two 1800m races was ROMANY PRINCE when landing the first of the afternoon’s feature events, the Gr3 London News Stakes. On leaving the stalls it was STONEHENGE who somewhat predictably set the pace, whilst Ormond Ferrraris’ charge raced close up in third. He was ridden to lead as they approached the 400m marker and won fair and square by a half after fending off a determined challenge from DEO JUVENTE.

Titbits

The progressive ORCHID ISLAND was always doing it easily and only had to be pushed out when winning the Sea Cottage Stakes for 3yo’s over 1800m going away by four.

Running on stoutly from midfield, runner up CHEAT THE CHEATERS was gaining at the finish when only beaten three quarters of a length in the maiden plate over 1600m.

You Winsome, You Losesome

Scottsville 15th January

As is often the case in Pietermaritzburg, sprint races claimed the lion’s share of the events and quickest home over 1000m was the 3yo PLUME DEL TORO. Allowed to drift right out to 10/1 from 11/2 in this MR86 Handicap, the daughter of Toreador raced in midfield for most of the journey. Another drifter SHE’S A FORTRESS set the pace, and that one kept on determinedly all the way to the wire. Dennis Drier’s charge steadily wore her down at the business end of the race though, and with the rest comfortably beaten, she got up close home.

As well as the three races over 1000m they also ran three races over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was PANZA, also in a MR86 Handicap. Always handy, the 5yo initially took up the running 450m out. He was headed by the veteran ALBERT 150m from home, but fought back gamely below the distance to score by a quarter. Third placed ROY’S AIR FORCE had been second last turning for home and was only beaten a length.

The listed Michael Roberts Handicap over 1750m topped the bill and in what proved to be a very false paced affair, the well supported MR WINSOME landed the spoils. At the back as the eleven runners turned for home, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge ran on best of all in the straight and under a well-judged ride from Anthony Delpech, he got the better of OPEN HEIR by a half.

Titbits

After racing with the pace throughout, SPIRITOFADVENTURE won the maiden plate over 1200m with some in hand by two.

Top rated winners last week included

Caitlin’s Answer won 35/1

Lucky Lulu won 6/1

Pippin won 28/10

Mr Winsome won 2/1

Hieronymus won 18/10

Romany Prince won 16/10

Kangaroo Jack won 9/20

Kissable won 1/7

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (poly) 13th January

Going Standard

1000m (2) Fire Horse 56,67

1300m (4) Star Burst Galaxy 74,95

1600m (1) Gimme The Stars 96,01

1900m (2) Global Express 115,85

Greyville (poly) 13th January

Going Rain Affected

1200m (1) Weskus Klong 71,26

1400m (6) Last Tiger 82,34

1900m (2) Rockefeller 116,71

Turffontein (old) 14th January

Penetrometer 24 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,57s slow

1000m (2) Kissable 57,71

1160m (1) Hashtag Strat 67,17

1400m (3) Kangaroo Jack 85,16

1600m (1) Hieronymus 100,61

1800m (2) Romany Prince 111,82

2000m (1) Go Direct 126,19

2450m (2) Coby 160,38

Scottsville (new) 15th January

Penetrometer 26 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,18s fast

1000m (3) Plume Del Toro 56,41

1200m (3) Panza 68,52

1600m (1) Pippin 99,66

1750m (1) Mr Winsome 108,48

2400m (1) Sabre Charge 153,49