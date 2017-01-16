After The Rain

The first Northern Cape racemeeting of 2017 gets under way a week later than scheduled at Flamingo Park today in a rare double-header with Fairview. The first meeting was abandoned due to rain.

Headlined by the R110 000 Flamingo Park Sprint, the eight race programme is a well patronised one – 125 carded horses bear testimony to that.

The enthusiastic subscription makes the Flamingo Park Monday card a punter’s delight in terms of the exotics, which look likely to render healthy dividends – a great motivation for the smaller fractional bettors, who make up the backbone of the punting population.

Thirteen runners (Atso Time is out) of varying backgrounds and form line up to contest the feature, a minefield of a 1200m handicap if ever we’ve seen one.

That is where the SP ratings come in to ease the analysis and unravel the puzzle. And it is the Archipenko gelding Beyond Limits, a former Weiho Marwing Ashburton inmate, who heads the charts.

The 4yo proved himself quite adept on the Greyville all weather, without actually winning a race. But his form was close enough to some fair sorts to suggest he could be competitive here.

He has his first run on the sand for Stephanie Miller.

The Black Minnaloushe gelding Black Toga started his career with Vaughan Marshall like something special.

The 7yo has won 6 races but has not exactly set the world alight in Kimberley, where his 3 recent efforts have delivered fair unplaced runs at best.

He runs off an 87 and with his lifetime high of 101, it is conceivable to believe that he could find better form in the handicap and put his best foot forward.

The former Mike Bass trained Pigeon Flyer has unfortunately drawn wide.

The son of Mambo In Seattle is a course and distance winner – after 13 starts here – and could relish the stronger handling of Sherman Brown from the saddle.

Tienie Prinsloo’s Western Force won three runs back and has maintained form with placings in his last two starts. He has drawn wide.

Red Special has drawn nicely at 7 and is a very capable sort on this surface with good wins against decent competition.

His last run can be ignored as he was not persevered with. He could have this lot for breakfast if overcoming the draw and putting his best foot forward.

The topweighted 8yo Stone Pine has won 13 races and won his last start in December by a double digit margin!

That said, he has to lump 65kgs here and the trip is slightly short of his optimum cut.

The gutsy Seventh Rock filly Rock A Bye Baby won five on the trot over 1000m at this track and was desperately unlucky not to make it six last time when shifting late and nabbed by Caribbean Bay.

The extra 200m will test her, but she has the best of the draw and Muzi Yeni knows her well.

She could certainly hold the edge on Caribbean Bay who she meets on the same terms as last time. The latter has a midfield draw but seldom runs a bad race.

Cape Siskin is something of a course-and-distance specialist. The son of Trippi won three in a row late last season and could find his best form after a quiet spell.

Our top rated Beyond Limits is the choice if he adjusts – as we expect he will – to the rigours of the sand.

Black Toga, Pigeon Flyer and Red Special look to be the dangers.