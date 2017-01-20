Racecaller Taking A Break

Popular racecaller and Tellytrack presenter Alistair Cohen is expected to be off air until early April.

Cohen, recently diagnosed with an undisclosed illness, wrote on his Faceboook page today.

“Due to circumstances that have arisen, I have taken the decision to take a sabbatical for as long as I need to. Health has become an obvious priority and doing what I love has to take a backseat for a few months (hopefully until early April). Phumelela have been amazing to me during this challenging time and have given me their blessing to take time off and return to normal when I’m ready to do so. See you at the races soon!”

A Golf Day has been organised to assist with medical costs.

We wish Ali all of the very best.