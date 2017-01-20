Big Winner – Or Another Hardluck Story?

So many horseplayers spend their lives chasing the six-figure score that will redeem all the bad beats and validate all the losing tickets. So few succeed, and it’s easy to go broke trying to get rich.

Then there’s Joe Appelbaum, who banked $364,000 on 5 November in the Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge at Santa Anita.

Not only did he feel like king of the world, he also earned a shot at a $3 million bonus in the $2.5 million Daily Racing Form/NTRA National Handicapping Championship, aka the NHC, on 27-29 January.

All the 48-year-old Manhattan resident has to do is finish ahead of more than 500 other killer handicappers at Treasure Island Las Vegas.