SA Record Equalled At Cape Sale

A Trippi colt out of a Gr2 winning daughter of leading sire Dynasty equalled the record for a yearling sold at auction in South Africa when knocked down to Coolmore for R6 million in the first session of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale on Saturday evening.

It was just twelve months earlier that the Silvano colt, Silver Coin, sold for R6 million – smashing the previous record of R5.2 million set at the same sale, paid for rising 3yo star and next Saturday’s Gr1 Investec Cape Derby hope, Horizon.

The smashing colt, catalogued #32 and named Charles, was consigned by Drakenstein Stud and boasts a real stallion’s pedigree – with his relatives including champion, and Coolmore sire War Command, and former top sire Silver Hawk.

He is out of the stakes winner Demanding Lady, who scored five times for Lucky Houdalakis from 1200m to 2200m.