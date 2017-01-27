Superman Vs The Italian Stallion

It has been some years since the Cape Guineas winner has faced the Cape Fillies Guineas victress head on in their very next start after the classic success.

The clash between the Klawervlei bred pair of Vaughan Marshall’s William Longsword and the Joey Ramsden-trained Just Sensual adds a classy dimension to the richly endowed CTS Mile.

We have already shown the sums for this life-changing dollar denominated sales race which is restricted to eligible graduates of the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and the 2015 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.

It is serious money in anybody’s book and South Africa’s champion owners Mayfair Speculators hold another strong hand, with a total of 11 horses carrying the famous ‘springbok’ silks between the 40 carded runners in the CTS Sprint and the CTS Mile.

They thus have a strong hand in terms of both quality and quantity in this event with the prospective soon-to-be Klawervlei stallion William Longsword taking on the Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual, on whom Frankie Dettori will have his work cut out to overcome the 18 draw.

Anton Marcus takes the ride on Captain Al’s high quality son William Longsword, who shot to prominence with a gutsy win over Sun Met hopeful Gold Standard in the Cape Guineas.

The striking bay colt could well be making his swansong appearance here and all connected to him will be keen to make it a champagne appearance.

Just Sensual is one of a Joey Ramsden quintet and what a shame it is that the Cape Fillies Guineas winner has drawn in Youngsfield Military Base.

The R2 million daughter of Dynasty, much like her Gr1 winning male counterpart, shot to fame on the occasion of her stunning late burst to beat Safe Harbour in the fillies’ classic.

Lightly raced, the winner of 3 of her 4 starts now takes on some decent males and will be hard pressed to make it four on the bounce.

The Gr3 Starling Stakes winner She’s A Giver is yet to show in her two Cape starts and was beaten 5,75 lengths by Just Sensual in the Guineas.

She faded disappointingly when dropping in class at her next start and has a chance to redeem her big reputation at her third start in the Cape.

Safe Harbour has been a model of consistency since her big money win the Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes.

The daughter of Elusive Fort has had two hard fought runner-up finishes since and gave the impression of a filly who did not stay the 1800m, when going down 0,40 lengths to Bela-Bela in the Paddock Stakes.

She will strip a fit filly on Saturday.

Geoff Woodruff saddles the Gr2 Dingaans winner Singapore Sling who gets the rails position after a fair 4.60 length seventh placed finish in the Cape Guineas.

The son of Philanthropist could improve again and warrants place consideration.

Janoobi finished 5,45 lengths behind Singapore Sling in the Dingaans and has a wide draw, coupled with the services of Piere Strydom for his first Cape start.

African Night Sky is the first of the Snaith runners.

The son of Dynasty has won 2 of 3 starts against lesser and gets his chance to show how good he really is. His good draw and Richard Fourie will add value to his effort.

Stablemate Copper Force didn’t have the same luck with the draw but is another making his way through the ranks. The R70 000 bargain Buy has won 2 of 5 starts and tries a mile for the first time.

We have mentioned that Joey Ramsden has a strong hand and the two Mambo In Seattle colts I Travel Light and Dancer are both decent sorts.

I Travel Light beat Met hopeful Gold Standard in a PE feature three runs back and disposed of some established older handicappers at his last start.

Ramsden also saddles the lightly tried Australian bred A New Dawn, who ran a 3,15 length fourth to Gold Standard in the Selangor Cup.

Sean Tarry’s recent Vaal winner Tilbury Fort has drawn very wide but ran a cracking race when runner-up in the Listed Secretariat Stakes at his penultimate start.

The out of province form is difficult to collate with the local star William Longsword, who looks very capable of winning his final start.

His forward racing style will also suit Anton Marcus and they will probably run them ragged – with Just Sensual looking the most likely to be doing the chasing.