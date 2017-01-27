The Quick Millions

At current rates of exchange, the $500 000 CTS Sprint carries a stake of R6 600 000. The winning owner pockets half of that.

This is good stake money!

First gets R3 300 000, second cheque is R1 320 000, third banks R990 000, fourth R660 000 and even fifth placer doesn’t go home empty handed with a cheque of R264 000.

With sales prices ranging from Louis Goosen’s ‘cheapie’ Great Britain filly at R125 000, to the bolder investment of R2 million for Joey Ramsden’s magnificent Western Winter colt, it is tough knocking a concept that creates happy winners.

Even in Hollywood it is difficult finding 73 odd seconds of effort that can produce a payout of R3 300 000 and after close on a half century in horseracing, owner-breeder Veronica Foulkes must be looking forward to Saturday and the participation of her magnificent Captain Al gelding Sergeant Hardy with great anticipation.

Keep up to date with the Sporting Post Digest – every Thursday – read more!

The Justin Snaith-trained stakes winner is the highest rated of the 20 3yo’s lining up for the sprint leg in a race where all carry 60kgs, with a 2,5kg sex allowance for the girls.

The race is restricted to eligible graduates of the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale, the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and the 2015 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale. Last year’s inaugural CTS Million Dollar, which was run over 1400m, has thus effectively been split into two races – a sprint and a mile contest. That means more winners and more diverse appeal.

The two sons of Captain Al, Sergeant Hardy and Always In Charge, stand out head and shoulders above their 18 opponents.

The Gr3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery winner Sergeant Hardy has won 5 of his 7 starts, despite serious breathing issues that would have retarded the progress of a lesser light.

His 0,75 length second to Safe Harbour in the Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes was probably his greatest effort and Justin Snaith felt that he would have won had jockey Anthony Delpech known him better.

Back down the straight at his last start, he was simply too strong for his opposition and won well. He looks to be getting better with each run.

Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Always In Charge enjoys the course and distance. He bounced back strongly at his first run as a 3yo when returning from a 5 month break to win from what looked a hopeless position, beating Orion’s Quest going away.

He was well fancied from a nice draw in the Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes but faded out to seventh and four lengths off the winner. He looks held by Sergeant Hardy on that run but may well be a different proposition over the sprint track.

Joey Ramsden’s Attenborough, at R2 million the most expensive horse in the race, also runs in the Mayfair Speculators silks – one of six to give the commentator a headache!

The handsome colt has never been out of the money in all nine starts but is quite well held by Sergeant Hardy.

Elusive Path is the first of the 90 something merit rated geldings and finished just 0,30 lengths behind Sergeant Hardy in the Lanzerac.

The son of Pathfork showed good pace last time to beat Cuban Emerald over the course and distance and could hang on for minor place money.

Recent Gr2 Sceptre Stakes winner Live Life and the unbeaten Gr1 SA Nursery winner Cloth Of Cloud head the fairer sex attack.

Live Life beat the multiple Gr1 winner Carry On Alice over the course and distance last time and gets asked a big question here.

Cloth Of Cloud returns from a 39 week break and missed what would have been a vital prep in mid January.

The daughter of Captain Al is quite quirky but did won on debut at this track a year ago and makes for an interesting runner.

It looks tough for the rest, but this is horseracing for major stakes and anything could happen.

Sean Tarry has another trio of good fillies to back up his attack.

Myfunnyvalentine and Exquisite Touch are both stakes performers and not without hope if the top-rated echelon put a foot wrong.

Louis Goosen makes the long trip down from the Vaal with the recent Listed Swallow Stakes winner, Hashtag Strat.

This speedball gets thrown into the deep end and it is good to see the jocokey loyalty as they stay loyal to Deon Sampson who rode such a pearler last time.

Duncan Howell’s Blaze Of Mystery and the highly regarded A Womens Way are the lone KZN representatives in the field. Their first visit to race in the Cape will be a baptism of fire.