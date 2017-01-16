Greeff Runner – Big Run Expected

DORRIE SHAM

Race 1 – BATTLE CREEK (1): A nice baby but a horse to follow for the future.

Race 1 – MARVIN GRAYE (8): A nice baby – full brother to Mod Barley – a horse to follow for the future and he will be gelded soon!

Race 1 – RED OCTOBER SKY (9): A nice baby and is another that can be followed for the future – will need gelding.

SHARON KOTZEN

Race 1 – DESERT CHIEF (4): A nice colt but will need the run and the experience. The distance could also be a bit short.

Race 2 – JAIL BREAKER (7): We will learn more about him from this run – I hope he runs well.

ALAN GREEFF

Race 1 – GONE NOT FORGOTTEN (5): A big, nice horse and I think he will run a good race if not too green.

YVETTE BREMNER

Race 1 – WIDOW’S LAMP (14): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 2 – KIR ROYALE (8): Not a bad type but will need.

Race 3 – HIGH DEFENITION (7): Will be looking for further and is a bit backward.

JACQUES STRYDOM

No comment.

GAVIN SMITH

Race 2 – DEEP SEEKER (6): A big horse that will be needing much more ground.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.