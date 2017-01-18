Hottest Female Lines

Last year a number of outstanding broodmares played a pivotal role in some of the world’s top races, writes Sarah Whitelaw.

Here are just a few of the blue hen mares whose descendants featured prominently in 2016:

Allegretta

One of the most potent influences on the modern day thoroughbred, Allegretta is dam of 2000 Guineas winner, King’s Best (Kingmambo) and Arc winner, Urban Sea (Miswaki). The former made his mark last year as broodmare sire of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner, Queen’s Trust (Dansili) and Gr1 Grand Prix De Paris winner, Mont Ormel (Air Chief Marshal), while Urban Sea’s sons included champion sire, Galileo (who had an astonishing 14 Gr1 winners in 2016) and Sea The Stars. Galileo and Sea The Stars were responsible for an Epsom classic double with Galileo’s daughter, Minding, landing the Gr1 Investec Oaks and Sea The Stars responsible for Gr1 Investec Derby hero, Harzand.

Fall Aspen

Well known in South Africa as dam of hugely influential champion sire, Fort Wood (who featured as broodmare sire of last season’s local Gr1 winners, Noah From Goa and Marinaresco), the great Fall Aspen continues to make her presence felt in major races around the world. Fall Aspen is the fifth dam of 2016 Gr1 Prix Jacques le Marois winner, Ribchester (Iffraaj) and fourth dam of 2016 Gr1 Arlington Million winner, Mondialiste (who, as a son of the Sadler’s Wells son, Galileo, is very closely related indeed to Sadler’s Wells son, Fort Wood). Fall Aspen is also grand dam of the great Dubai Millennium, whose great son, Dubawi, was responsible for five Gr1 winners during 2016.

Lucky Spell

This remarkably tough race mare made 69 starts, winning 12 including the Gr3 Las Palmas Handicap and has also left a real legacy behind through her descendants.

Lucky Spell made headlines on the international stage in 2016 in the Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Classic. Her grandson, Unbridled’s Song, sired the winner, Arrogate, while another grandson of this underexposed mare, Lucky Pulpit, is responsible for runner up, and champion, California Chrome.

It also appears a formality that either Arrogate or California Chrome (both of whom are likely runners in the upcoming $12 000 000 Pegasus World Cup) will be named US Horse Of The Year for 2016.

While Lucky Pulpit is something of a one hit wonder, Lucky Spell’s grandson, the former Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, Unbridled’s Song, was an outstanding sire prior to his demise, with his 100 plus stakes winners including five Breeders’ Cup winners.

Park Appeal

A former Gr1 winner, and champion, Park Appeal (Ahonoora) is a direct descendant of legendary racemare and producer, Pretty Polly (Gallinule), whose other outstanding descendants include such champions as Brigadier Gerard (Queen’s Hussar), Swain (Nashwan), Fantastic Light (Rahy), Nearctic (Nearco) and Great Nephew (Honeyway).

Park Appeal has left behind a tremendous legacy through her sons and daughters, with her principal flag bearer being the now retired Gr1 Lockinge Stakes winner, Cape Cross (Green Desert). A full brother to Cape sire, Great Britain, Cape Cross had 100 plus stakes winners, including the Epsom classic winners, Ouija Board (dam of Gr1 Investec Derby winner, Australia), Sea The Stars and Golden Horn, and he was responsible for the Gr1 Irish 2000 Guineas winner, Awtaad last year.

Park Appeal is second dam of dual Gr1 winner, Diktat (Warning), broodmare sire of 2016 dual Gr1 winning filly. Speedy Boarding (Shamardal). She is also grand dam of July Cup runner up and consistent sire Iffraaj, sire of 2016 Gr1 winner, Ribchester, 2016 Gr1 French 1000 Guineas runner up, Nathra, and Gr1 winning 2yo, Wootton Bassett. The latter made news last year when his outstanding son, Almanzor (who was robbed of Horse of The Year honours), won all of the Gr1 Prix Du Jockey Club (French Derby), Gr1 Irish Champion Stakes and Gr1 Qipco Champion Stakes.

Glowing Tribute

A direct descendant of arguably the most important broodmare ever imported to North America, La Troienne, Glowing Tribute (like the majority of the mares mentioned by the way) was a top class race mare, whose nine wins included the Gr2 (now Gr1) Diana Stakes. An outstanding producer, who was named Broodmare Of The Year in the US in 1993, Glowing Tribute left behind a number of top class performers including Gr1 Kentucky Derby winner, Sea Hero, and Gr1 United Nations Handicap winner, Hero’s Honor (subsequently broodmare sire of US champion sire, Elusive Quality).

Glowing Tribute’s name occurs in a number of major winners in North America in 2016, through the likes of her good great grandson sires, Flatter and Congrats, with the latter having been responsible for last year’s Gr1 Ballerina Stakes winner, Haveyougoneaway, and the former’s 2016 black type winners including such Gr1 winners as Taris and Paola Queen.

Glowing Tribute (a daughter of outstanding broodmare sire, Graustark, whose own brother is damsire of breed shaping sires, Dynaformer and Danehill) also made her mark through her great granddaughter, Meghan’s Joy (an AP Indy three parts sister to Flatter and Congrats). The latter is a modern day blue hen producer of note, with her six stakes winners including 2016 graded winners, On Leave (War Front), and Ironicus (Distorted Humor).

Hasili

One of the greatest broodmares of the modern era, Hasili (Kahyasi) once again made her mark on major races during 2016. Ideal World (a grandson of Hasili) was responsible for 2016 Gr1 J&B Met winner, Smart Call, while Hasili’s champion sire son, Dansili, was the sire of the Breeders’ Cup winning filly, Queen’s Trust.

Dansili also made his mark as a sire of sires in 2016, with his son, Zacinto, siring Gr1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas winner, Ugo Foscolo, and another promising son, Zoffany, represented by Gr1 winner, Ventura Storm and Gr1 Investec Oaks runner up, Architecture.