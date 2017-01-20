Class Is No Secret

After being spoilt with months of high-class track action, racing fans face a relatively low-key weekend on the national programme.

But there is some light. Vaughan Marshall has come to the rescue and throws a Gr1 winner into the Kenilworth Saturday mix to brighten matters in advance of the Sun Met build-up week.

There are many that would argue that the debut appearance of superstar Frankel’s first South Africa runner in the 1000m Maiden opener usurps anything else of interest on the weekend.

The hype around the beautifully bred Miss Frankel, a filly with her own Facebook page, has been great and even a seasoned veteran like trainer Dennis Drier may have a few sleepless hours the night before.

But the top event on the Kenilworth eight race card – on paper anyway – is the FM Divided MR 92 Handicap that hosts eight quick girls over the Kenilworth 1200m straight.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall told us that he felt that The Secret Is Out may just need it after her enforced 9 week break, but that she should just about win it.

“She is a classy filly and while not 100% fit is well enough to have her ability carry her through a race of this nature,” said Marshall.

The Secret Is Out returned after her second placed effort behind Sail last time out suffering from an epistaxis due to an exercise induced pulmonary haemorrhage. She was suspended for a period of 60 days and makes her comeback on Saturday.

An unbeaten 2yo and with the Gr1 Alan Robertson Championship under her belt, the world was expected of The Secret Is Out as a 3yo.

Her first outing came in the Choice Carriers Championship, where a wide draw broke her heart and spoilt whatever chance she may have had of making it four wins from four starts.

She ran second to Sail at her next start three weeks later – and makes only her sixth career appearance on Saturday.

It’s her first run down the Kenilworth straight and if she picks up where she left off as a 2yo, she makes plenty of appeal.

Brett Crawford has two in the field and the smart Reine Tonnerre tops the SP ratings after a good win over Pint Pot last time, and some close form to decent earlier on.

The daughter of Kahal, a multiple course and distance winner, has some decent form to the likes of subsequent Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual and Paddock Stakes runner-up Safe Harbour – two of the better 3yo’s around.

Interestingly, stable jockey Corne Orffer takes the ride on what looks the lesser light in China Pearl.

The daughter of Var is held by both Felicity Flyer and Nordic Breeze and failed to quicken when trying the 1400m last time.

She is bound to be more effective reverting to the sprints.

Justin Snaith’s Nordic Breeze has not done a lot since her course-and-distance Gr3 Kenilworth Fillies Nursery success as a 2yo.

The daughter of Windrush could hold the edge on Anneline whom she meets on 3kgs better terms for a 2,75 length beating last time out.

The lethal Glen Kotzen-Richard Fourie combo team up with shock Durbanville debut winner Anneline.

In five runs since that wet July day, the daughter of Black Minnaloushe has proved that she is no one-hit wonder and has put in some decent performances.

While 2,5kgs better off with Felicity Flyer for a 3,90 length Durbanville 1200m beating, she found form registering her second win beating subsequent dual winner Supercillious over Saturday’s course and distance.

Felicity Flyer found some better form when running third to Supercillious last time and her earlier form over the sprints was consistent.

The daughter of Noordhoek Flyer is the most experienced 3yo in the field and looks a definite quartet inclusion at best.

Joey Ramsden’s Western Winter filly Miranda Frost was outgunned when trying the turn behind Met hopeful Bela-Bela last time out.

She won her first two starts and then started odds-on to win the Listed Perfect Promise Sprint. She landed up a disappointing fourth – but it is worth noting that she finished only 2 lengths behind subsequent Sceptre Stakes victress Live Life – to whom she gave 2kgs.

She also meets Felicity Flyer on 2kgs better for a 1,50 length beating.

Her course and distance form suggests she could challenge

Apprentice Craig Bantam is full value for his 4kg claim and he partners the second of the Justin Snaith pair in the Captain Al filly, Acaciawood.

The 4yo has in-and-out form and was outclassed last time when running 7,55 lengths behind surprise winner Live Life in the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes.

A course and distance winner, Acaciawood would have to find her best form – and she is capable as shown when running a smart third behind Beach Goddess in the Gr3 Champagne Stakes, last season.

Reine Tonnerre looks very promising and the likes of Nordic Breeze, Miranda Frist and China Pearl are decent down this straight.

But The Secret Is Out looks overdue to recapture her 2yo sparkle and build a platform in advance of another assault on the SA Champions Season in KZN.

She could have the edge to hold Reine Tonnere, with Nordic Spring the danger.