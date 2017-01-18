Get To Know The Ropes

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 3 – DORSET NOBLE (6): Should be green – we are not expecting much.

ANDRE NEL

Race 1 – KNOW THE ROPES (6): A fair filly – might run into the back end of the quartet.

GREG ENNION

Race 1 – LE CLAIRE (7): Will need the run badly, looking for more ground and will need the experience.

PAUL REEVES

Race 1 – WATERBABY (12): Very fast filly but may just need it – in saying that, won’t run a bad race.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed.